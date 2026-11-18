Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation into the death of a three-year-old boy who died in hospital three days after becoming critically ill at Cosy Toes Nursery in Middleton.

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Officers were called to reports of concern for a child at Cosy Toes Nursery in Mainway East, Middleton, just before 4pm on November 2, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. The boy became critically ill at the nursery shortly before 16:00 GMT on Monday, November 2. He was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Police confirmed that the child died in hospital three days after the initial incident.

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Police Investigation Opened Into Child Death

The tragic outcome has prompted an immediate and thorough response from law enforcement authorities. GMP said the child's family is being supported by specialist officers during this incredibly difficult time. The force stated that as the circumstances leading up to the boy's death occurred in a care setting, a police investigation has been opened. This follows usual procedure for such incidents.

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An investigation has been launched into the death of the three-year-old boy to determine the full sequence of events that led to his passing. Detective Chief Inspector Claire Brennan said: "This is an incredibly tragic development in a deeply upsetting incident and our thoughts remain with the boy's family.

" She emphasized that the force is in the very early stages of its involvement. Police are currently carefully considering all events and the evidence available to them. At this time, no arrests have been made. Authorities are focusing on gathering information and supporting the family rather than pursuing immediate detentions.

Detective Appeals For Family Privacy

"We are in the very early stages of our involvement and are carefully considering events and the evidence available to us," Det Ch Insp Brennan added. The detective also issued a request for public discretion.

"For now, we ask that the family's privacy is respected as they begin to navigate the unimaginable loss of their little boy. " Police are appealing to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact the police directly to assist with the ongoing inquiry. The incident at Cosy Toes Nursery has caused significant shock within the local community.

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Neighbors and local residents have expressed their sorrow and concern for the young child and his family.