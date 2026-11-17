NSW police are investigating a 17-year-old boy who received a giant snake tattoo on half his face without parental consent. A studio in central Sydney allegedly accepted a phone screen image as ID, leaving the vulnerable teen facing permanent consequences and cancelled future plans.

New South Wales Police have launched a formal investigation into a business on Darlinghurst Road in Potts Point after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly tattooed without parental consent. The incident involves a large snake design covering half of the teenager's face, a decision that has triggered immediate legal scrutiny and severe personal consequences for the vulnerable minor.

The Illegal Tattoo and Verification Failures

The investigation centers on allegations that a tattoo artist accepted a photograph of an older sibling's identification displayed on a mobile phone screen to verify the minor's age. In New South Wales, it is a criminal offence to tattoo anyone under the age of 18 without written parental consent. The studio in central Sydney proceeded with the procedure despite the lack of valid, government-issued identification for the client.

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The 17-year-old had reportedly been turned away by five or six other tattoo parlours before finding a business willing to perform the permanent modification. The artist allegedly relied solely on the digital image of the ID rather than the original physical document, a critical failure in standard identity verification protocols required for such high-risk services.

Legal Status and Professional Standards

Kian Forreal, a tattoo artist at Authentic Tattoo Studio in Surry Hills who was not involved in this specific incident, emphasized the strict standards required for age verification. He stated that professional studios never accept digital images or fake IDs, insisting on checking for physical security features like holograms on driver's licenses. Forreal noted that he has decades of experience dealing with attempts to use student IDs or fraudulent documents.

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He further clarified that reputable artists generally refuse to tattoo minors on visible body parts, even if they were of legal age. Forreal explained that ethical practitioners would likely decline to ink a face on a young person regardless of consent, and he personally avoids tattooing hands or necks for first-time clients. His comments highlight a significant deviation from industry norms by the studio involved in the Kings Cross Police Area Command investigation.

Impact on the Vulnerable Teenager

The teenager, whose identity is protected for legal reasons, suffers from childhood trauma, PTSD, and impaired executive functioning. His carer described the ordeal as a nightmare, revealing that the teen was forced to withdraw socially and has shut down emotionally since the incident. The carer expressed horror at the permanent nature of the ink, noting that the teen now faces significant barriers to employment and social integration.

The consequences extend to his future career prospects, with the carer confirming that an apprenticeship program scheduled to start next year is now on hold. The large snake tattoo stretches from just below the hairline, over one eye, and down toward the chin, creating a menacing appearance that the police youth liaison officer warned could lead to the teen being treated differently by authorities and the public.

Medical and Legal Consequences

Medical removal of the tattoo presents a significant challenge, with surgery reportedly not available for two years. Even after removal, the ink is unlikely to be completely erased due to its proximity to the eye and the size of the design. The family plans to pursue civil action against the studio they allege was responsible for the illegal procedure and the resulting distress.

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NSW Police officers attached to the Kings Cross Police Area Command began their investigation on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after receiving a report of the tattooing at the business on Darlinghurst Road. The carer stated that the primary goal is to prevent other tattooists from committing similar acts against vulnerable youth, emphasizing the irreversible harm caused by the incident.