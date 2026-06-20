Police Investigate Series of Assaults Across Edinburgh Leaving Five Men Injured

Counter terrorism police are investigating multiple incidents in Edinburgh that resulted in five men being injured, two of whom were attacked after leaving a mosque. Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton confirmed an arrest was made and stressed that violence and intolerance have no place in society.

Counter terror police have confirmed they are investigating a series of incidents that left five men injured across Edinburgh . The victims, aged 22 (two individuals), 24, 27, and 39, sustained a range of injuries, with three taken to hospital; none are believed to be life‑threatening.

The first report came at 8:50pm on Friday in the Sighthill area, where two men were hurt. Additional reports then emerged from various retailers in the west and north of the city. The Scottish Association of Mosques (SAM) stated that two of those injured were reportedly attacked after attending prayers at their local mosque. Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton emphasized that public safety was the priority, officers responded to a fast‑moving sequence of events, and a man was arrested.

She sent a clear message of support to all communities, declaring that there is no place for violence, racism, or intolerance in the country. Paton also noted she had met community groups the previous week to assure them of strong support. The investigation remains ongoing as police work to establish the full circumstances of these incidents. The events have raised concerns within the community, especially given the timing and locations involving places of worship and commercial areas.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward. The response highlights the heightened vigilance around public safety and community cohesion in the wake of multiple attacks in a single evening. The incidents have prompted widespread discussion about security measures and the need for unity against hate crimes. Local leaders are cooperating with police to ensure a thorough inquiry and to reassure residents. The situation continues to be monitored closely





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