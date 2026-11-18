Manchester Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy at a Middleton nursery. The toddler suffered a medical emergency before passing away on November 5.

Manchester Police have launched a formal investigation following the tragic death of a three-year-old boy at Cosy Toes nursery in Middleton, Greater Manchester. The incident occurred on Monday, prompting an urgent response from emergency services who arrived at the facility just before 4pm. The toddler was transported to a hospital in critical condition but sadly passed away on Thursday 5 November.

Emergency Response and Timeline of Events

Emergency services were dispatched to the Cosy Toes nursery located on Mainway East in Middleton following urgent reports of concern for a child. Upon arrival, paramedics and police officers acted swiftly to assist the toddler, who was then rushed to the hospital for immediate medical intervention. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the boy was pronounced dead, and his passing was confirmed by authorities later in the week.

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The timing of the emergency response highlights the critical nature of the situation. Officers established an emergency cordon outside the nursery facility to manage the scene and allow medical personnel to operate without obstruction. Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were observed at the site during the immediate aftermath, underscoring the severity of the medical emergency that unfolded.

Police Investigation and Official Statements

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Brennan addressed the public regarding the ongoing probe into the circumstances surrounding the child's death. She described the incident as a deeply upsetting and tragic development, expressing that thoughts remain with the boy's family during this incredibly difficult time. The police confirmed that while they are in the very early stages of their involvement, they are carefully considering all events and the evidence available to them.

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Because the circumstances leading up to the boy's death occurred within a care setting, the investigation follows usual procedural guidelines. Manchester Police stated that a formal police investigation has been opened to determine the full context of the event. At this current stage, no arrests have been made, and the focus remains on gathering information and supporting the affected family.

Nursery Operations and Family Support

Cosy Toes is an established childcare provider that operates four nurseries across the Middleton area. The organization offers daycare services for children up to five years old, making this incident particularly shocking for the local community. The specific location of this incident was the branch situated on Mainway East, where the child had been attending prior to the emergency.

Sensitive support teams are currently working closely with the boy's family to help them navigate the unimaginable loss of their little boy. Police officers have requested that the family's privacy be strictly respected as they begin to process their grief. This period of mourning is being managed with specialist care to ensure the family receives the necessary assistance during this profound time of distress.

Public Appeal for Information and Next Steps

Manchester Police are actively seeking any information that could assist officers in their ongoing investigation. Residents or individuals who may have witnessed events or possess relevant details are urged to report them online or by calling the dedicated police number at 0161 856 3635. Cooperation from the public is viewed as essential to understanding the full sequence of events.

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For those who prefer to remain anonymous, information can also be provided through Crimestoppers. The independent charity accepts tips via their phone line at 0800 555 111 or through an online form on their website. This additional channel ensures that anyone with knowledge of the incident can contribute to the investigation without fear of exposure, aiding the police in their pursuit of answers.