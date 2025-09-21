Downing Street is under scrutiny, potentially facing a police investigation concerning allegations that the Prime Minister's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, concealed over £700,000 in donations aimed at benefiting Keir Starmer. The accusations involve a potential breach of electoral finance laws and raise questions about transparency and the role of a think-tank in political maneuvering.

Downing Street is potentially facing a police investigation following allegations that the Prime Minister's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, concealed over £700,000 in donations intended to bolster Keir Starmer 's political career. The Conservative Party asserts to possess private legal counsel obtained by McSweeney, who serves as Sir Keir's most influential aide, which suggests a deliberate attempt to deceive the Electoral Commission regarding the funds given to Labour Together .

This think-tank played a critical role in the removal of Jeremy Corbyn and the ascent of Starmer to power. The Electoral Commission previously identified over 20 violations by the group, imposing a fine of £14,250 in September 2021, after explicitly instructing McSweeney in 2017 to declare donations within a 30-day timeframe. However, numerous donations made to Labour Together between 2018 and July 2020 were not disclosed until after McSweeney departed the organization. The Conservatives now claim that the private legal advice received by McSweeney contradicts Labour Together's public assertion that the errors stemmed from 'human error and administrative oversight', and that it had been as 'open and transparent' as possible. McSweeney initially did declare donations to the group upon becoming director of Labour Together in 2017. Nevertheless, beginning in 2018, he ceased reporting donations – with the exception of a single disclosure of £12,500 from Trevor Chinn, a Jewish businessman and friend of Tony Blair. Only after McSweeney's departure to work for Sir Keir as the new Labour leader did his replacement, Hannah O'Rourke, discover that almost three years' worth of donations totaling £739,000 had not been declared, leading to the filing of a series of 'late' declarations with the Commission. In a letter to the Electoral Commission, Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake stated that the party possesses new information justifying the initiation of a formal inquiry and a referral to the police concerning the breach of political finance laws. Hollinrake cited advice from lawyer Gerald Shamash from 2021, allegedly leaked from within the Labour Party, which revealed discussions about handling the Commission and acknowledging the difficulty of explaining Labour Together's position. Hollinrake further claimed that McSweeney was advised to blame the non-reporting of donations on administrative error, believing that the donations were undeclared to protect the donors' identities. This controversy arises just before the upcoming publication of The Fraud, a book by journalist Paul Holden, which will extensively detail McSweeney's role in Labour Together. The think-tank was a key element in the campaign led by McSweeney and his allies – including Lord Mandelson – to oust Corbyn from the party leadership. Early revelations from The Fraud have already triggered the resignation of Paul Ovenden, the prime minister's director of political strategy, over remarks made about Jeremy Corbyn's former girlfriend. The Mail on Sunday was directed to Labour Together for comment on McSweeney's behalf. A spokesman for the organization stated that Labour Together proactively addressed its reporting of donations to the Electoral Commission in 2020. The investigation, in which Labour Together fully cooperated, concluded in 2021, with the outcome being publicly announced. The Electoral Commission confirmed that it thoroughly investigated the late reporting of donations by Labour Together in 2021, concluding that the evidence proved failures by the association without reasonable excuse, resulting in sanctions. Additionally, it was also revealed that Morgan McSweeney lobbied organizers of the Donald Trump state banquet to secure an invitation for Rupert Murdoch, according to No 10 sources





