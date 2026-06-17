Police Launch Investigation After Horrific Gang Attack in Glasgow City Centre

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into a violent attack on a man by a gang of hooded individuals in Glasgow city centre. Graphic footage shows a group of around a dozen men assaulting the victim in broad daylight near St Enoch Shopping Centre. Onlookers begged the mob to stop, and one person attempted to intervene but was unable to halt the assault. Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward as they work to determine when the attack occurred.

Police have launched an investigation after disturbing footage appeared online showing a man being violently attacked by a gang of hooded thugs in Glasgow city centre, behind St Enoch Shopping Centre .

A clip circulating widely on social media depicts a group of approximately a dozen men, all dressed in black and with their faces concealed by hoods, carrying out a brutal assault on the victim in broad daylight. The group can be seen kicking and punching the man, targeting his head as he falls to the ground. The audio captures horrified onlookers pleading with the mob to leave the boy alone.

One brave individual even attempts to step in and intervene, but is ultimately overpowered and unable to stop the relentless attack. It is reported that the footage was first shared online yesterday, although the exact timing of the attack remains unclear. Police Scotland have confirmed they are aware of the video and are actively urging any witnesses to come forward with information.

A Police Scotland spokesperson stated that on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, they were made aware of a video showing a disturbance on Howard Street, Glasgow. They confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact police, quoting incident number 0494 of 16 June 2026





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Glasgow Gang Attack Police Scotland Violent Assault Hooded Thugs Howard Street St Enoch Shopping Centre Public Violence

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