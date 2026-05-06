Police Launch Major Investigation Following Violent Attack in Coleraine

A man in his 50s is in serious condition after a brutal assault in Westbourne Crescent. A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The quiet residential atmosphere of Westbourne Crescent in Coleraine was shattered in the early hours of Wednesday morning following a violent incident that has left a local resident fighting for his life.

According to official reports from the police, the emergency services were alerted around 3:30 am on May 6th after a suspected assault took place within a residential flat. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a harrowing sight. The interior of the home had been significantly damaged, with the living room and kitchen areas showing clear signs of a struggle and violent upheaval. In the midst of this chaos, a man in his 50s was found with severe injuries.

He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals continue to treat him. His condition is currently described as serious, and the community remains hopeful for his recovery as the investigation into the cause of these injuries intensifies. As the investigation unfolded, police acted swiftly to apprehend a suspect. A 31-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

This specific charge is one of the most serious forms of assault in the legal system, indicating that the perpetrator may have acted with the deliberate intention to cause severe physical harm or permanent injury to the victim. Detective Inspector Hanbidge, who is overseeing the case, stated that enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact sequence of events that led to this brutal attack.

The police are working meticulously to piece together the evidence from the crime scene, analyzing the extent of the damage within the property to reconstruct the events of that early Wednesday morning. The legal process is now in its early stages, but the gravity of the charges reflects the severity of the victim's condition and the violence encountered at the scene.

In an effort to build a comprehensive case, the police have launched a widespread appeal for information from the general public. They are urging anyone who may have been in the Westbourne Crescent area during the early hours of May 6th to come forward. Specifically, authorities are looking for individuals who may have witnessed suspicious behavior or heard unusual noises prior to the police report at 3:30 am. In the modern era of policing, digital evidence plays a pivotal role.

Therefore, the authorities are requesting that residents and commuters check their dash-cam footage, home CCTV systems, or mobile phone recordings for any activity that might be relevant to the case. Even a small detail, such as a vehicle passing by at an odd hour or a person walking in a direction they usually do not, could provide the breakthrough needed to solve the crime.

The police have provided a specific reference number, 116 06/05/26, for anyone wishing to report information via the non-emergency 101 number. Furthermore, for those who wish to remain completely anonymous, the service provided by Crimestoppers is available, allowing citizens to provide tips without revealing their identity. This safety net is crucial in ensuring that witnesses who may fear retaliation feel secure in helping the authorities bring the perpetrator to justice.

The incident has cast a shadow over the town of Coleraine, reminding residents of the volatility that can occur in residential neighborhoods. The police emphasize that community cooperation is the backbone of successful criminal investigations, and they remain committed to ensuring that the victim receives justice while maintaining the safety and security of the Westbourne Crescent community





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