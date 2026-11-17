Police chiefs and justice officials call for systemic changes to protect rape victims from harmful cross-examination tactics following Russell Brand's conviction.

Police leaders have issued a stark call for immediate structural reforms within the justice system following the conviction of comedian Russell Brand. Gavin Stephens, chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, stated that the case must serve as a catalyst to fundamentally change how rape victims are treated in court. The high-profile nature of the trial has exposed longstanding issues regarding how defence barristers question complainants, prompting urgent demands for new protocols to prevent re-traumatisation.

Highlighting Harmful Cross-Examination Tactics

The trial revealed that Brand and his defence lawyer, Ian Winter KC, deployed a series of discredited 'rape myths' to undermine the credibility of his accusers. The defence team argued that the complainants should not be believed because they did not scream, kick out, or attempt to flee during the alleged attacks. These arguments focused on stereotypical expectations of victim behaviour rather than the specific facts of the incidents. This strategy has drawn intense criticism from legal experts and victim advocacy groups who argue such tactics unfairly shift blame onto survivors.

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Justice Secretary Alex Norris has responded to these developments by calling for the introduction of new rules to prevent barristers from engaging in similar behaviour in future cases. The government's stance reflects a growing political consensus that the current legal framework allows for cross-examination methods that are unnecessarily aggressive and irrelevant to the determination of guilt. Norris emphasized that the judicial system must evolve to protect the dignity and mental well-being of those coming forward with allegations of sexual violence.

Police Chiefs Criticize Systemic Failures

Speaking at an NPCC summit in London, co-hosted with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, Gavin Stephens expressed disappointment that a high-profile case was required to bring these issues to the forefront of public attention. He described it as a 'shame' that issues which have been problematic in the judicial system for some time only gain traction when a celebrity is involved. Stephens argued that the police sector should not waste the current opportunity to drive meaningful change in how victims are supported during investigations.

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Stephens highlighted that every week, victims give evidence in court regarding similar horrific offending without receiving the same level of public scrutiny. He noted that these individuals often face cross-examination by barristers and receive judicial directions that may not adequately prevent them from being re-traumatised. The police leader stressed that the visibility of the Brand case should be used to find better ways to support all victims through the complex and often harrowing investigative process. The aim is to ensure that the standards of care and respect shown in high-profile cases become the norm for every case.

Prisoner Conduct Sparks Government Condemnation

Beyond the courtroom procedures, Russell Brand's conduct following his conviction has added another layer of controversy to the proceedings. Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years earlier this month after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. Despite this sentence, he has been criticized for using his public platform to deny his guilt from behind bars. His wife, Laura Gallacher, read a message on their YouTube channel where Brand claimed, 'I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for.'

The government has described Brand's tactics as 'disgusting', noting the inappropriateness of a convicted sex offender using media channels to re-litigate his case. Stephens acknowledged that the situation raises broader questions about the rights prisoners should have to engage with people inside and outside prison. He remarked that it is good that all these issues are now being examined closely, suggesting that the incident may lead to stricter regulations on prisoner communications. The incident underscores the tension between free speech rights and the need to prevent offenders from continuing to harm victims through public denials.

Advocates Push for Broader Judicial Reform

Emily Spurrell, chairman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, welcomed government announcements regarding specialist rape courts and better advocacy for complainants. However, she cautioned that there is still a long way to go in making the system better for every victim of rape who comes forward. Spurrell emphasized that while police have done a huge amount of work to improve investigation standards, the overall judicial experience remains inconsistent. She argued that victims must feel they get the right support and a fair hearing to trust the system.

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The conviction of Brand and separate allegations against David Walliams have also sparked a campaign to raise the age of consent in the UK. Campaigners are calling for moves to make it illegal for adults to have sex with sixteen and seventeen-year-olds, arguing that current laws are insufficient to protect young people. Sarah Sackman KC, the courts and legal services minister, echoed the sentiment that Brand's conviction should act as a catalyst for eliminating rape myths from the justice process. The collective response from police, government, and advocates indicates a significant shift in how sexual violence cases are perceived and handled in the legal sphere.