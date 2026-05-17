Police make 14 arrests during Celtic title party chaos in Glasgow

Celtic fans were arrested in Glasgow after a controversial match against Hearts that clinched the William Hill Premiership title. Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland said two officers were injured and that more needed to be done to ensure safe spaces for people to celebrate.

Of the 14 arrests, 10 were related to Celtic fans gathering in the Trongate area following the match, while four were at the stadium itself.

Police arrested 14 people during Celtic title party chaos in Glasgow as officers called on the club to 'be more accountable.

' Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland said two officers were injured during disorder in the Trongate, while three members of the public were either injured or suffered medical episodes.

He said that so far there have not been any arrests in relation to the pitch invasion at Celtic Park, but work on the police response to this is ongoing





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