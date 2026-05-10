Police make two arrests after woman is raped on Doncaster high street

The police have made two arrests after it was reported a woman was raped by two men on a town centre high street. The incident took place on Bank Street in Mexborough at around 2.09 am. An investigation was launched and two men were arrested the following day. Both suspects have since been released on bail pending further enquiries. Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. One suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build and bald. The second is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build.

The police have made two arrests after it was reported a woman was raped by two men on a town centre high street. The incident took place on Bank Street in Mexborough at around 2.09 am.

An investigation was launched and two men were arrested the following day. Both suspects have since been released on bail pending further enquiries. Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward. One suspect is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of average build and bald.

The second is described as white, around 6ft tall and of slim build





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Rape Arrests Mexborough South Yorkshire Bank Street Police Investigation Bail Information Height Build

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