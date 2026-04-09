Police Officer Charged with Causing Death by Careless Driving in 2021 Aylesbury Fatal Collision

PC Philip Duthie has been charged with causing death by careless driving following the death of Kimberley Cameron in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in April 2021. The incident occurred on the A41 Bicester Road. Duthie is due to appear in court on April 27th. The charge follows an investigation by the IOPC after an inquest. Cameron was jogging when the collision occurred. Her parents described her as 'an amazing young woman'.

A police officer has been charged with causing death by careless driving in connection with the death of Kimberley Cameron five years ago. The tragic incident occurred on the A41 Bicester Road in Aylesbury , Buckinghamshire, in April 2021. PC Philip Duthie, 41, is the officer facing the charge and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on April 27th.

The charges stem from a collision involving a police car driven by Duthie and 27-year-old Kimberley Cameron, who was tragically killed in the incident. Thames Valley Police confirmed the charges and the upcoming court appearance. The collision occurred while Duthie was responding to a report of a serious incident. At the time of the collision, Kimberley Cameron was jogging on the A41 Bicester Road. The impact of the loss on Cameron's family has been immense. Her parents, Kevin and Liane Cameron, have described their daughter as an extraordinary young woman, someone who embraced life fully and consistently sought to challenge herself. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cameron's death has been ongoing since the incident. In October 2022, an inquest jury concluded that Cameron's death was a direct result of a road-traffic collision. This verdict prompted further scrutiny and led to the reopening of the investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) reinvestigated the incident, citing the emergence of 'new evidence' during the inquest as the catalyst for the renewed focus. Following this reinvestigation, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorized the charge of causing death by careless driving against PC Duthie. This marks a significant development in the case, bringing the legal proceedings closer to a resolution and offering the potential for justice for Kimberley Cameron and her family. The case highlights the complexities involved in investigations following fatal collisions, particularly when involving law enforcement officers. It also underscores the crucial role of independent oversight bodies like the IOPC in ensuring accountability and transparency in such cases. The community and the Cameron family are awaiting the upcoming court proceedings with a mix of anticipation and grief, seeking closure and a clearer understanding of the events that led to Kimberley's untimely death. The implications of this case extend beyond the immediate legal proceedings, raising questions about police driving protocols, emergency response procedures, and the broader issue of road safety. The pursuit of justice for Kimberley Cameron continues, driven by her family's unwavering determination to honor her memory and seek accountability for her death. The case serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating impact of road traffic incidents and the enduring grief experienced by those left behind. The legal proceedings will undoubtedly be followed closely by the public, as it offers a crucial opportunity to delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event and to ensure that lessons are learned. The ongoing legal process underscores the importance of a thorough and impartial investigation, ensuring that all aspects of the collision are carefully examined and that the appropriate legal measures are applied. The pursuit of justice emphasizes the need for accountability and provides a platform to address the issues raised by this tragic incident. The community has expressed its support for the Cameron family during this difficult time. This charge marks a critical step forward in the pursuit of justice for Kimberley Cameron and her family. The upcoming court date offers an important opportunity to bring closure to this tragic case and to hold individuals accountable for their actions





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