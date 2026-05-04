Police Officer Descends into Crocodile River to Recover Businessman’s Remains

A South African police officer was lowered by helicopter into a crocodile-infested river to retrieve the remains of a businessman believed to have been eaten by a crocodile after his car became stranded in floodwaters. The operation involved a complex and dangerous retrieval of a large crocodile, where human remains were later found in its stomach.

A remarkable and perilous rescue operation unfolded along the Komati River in northeastern South Africa , initiated after a businessman went missing while attempting to traverse a flooded low-water bridge.

The man’s vehicle became stranded during the attempt, and upon the arrival of law enforcement, the car was found abandoned, prompting concerns that the strong river currents had swept him away. A comprehensive search involving police divers, aerial surveillance with helicopters and drones, was immediately launched to locate the missing individual. The search eventually focused on a small island within the river where several crocodiles were observed basking in the sun.

Captain Johant ‘Pottie’ Potgieter, leading the police diving unit, utilized his extensive experience to deduce that one of the crocodiles had recently consumed a large meal. He noted the reptile’s unusually distended abdomen and its lack of reaction to the disruptive sounds of the drones and helicopter, suggesting it was in a post-feeding state. This suspicion led to the difficult decision to euthanize the crocodile to facilitate the recovery of potential evidence.

The subsequent retrieval operation was described by authorities as exceptionally dangerous and intricate. Captain Potgieter was carefully lowered into the crocodile-infested waters from a helicopter using a rope system. His task was to secure the massive reptile, ensuring both his safety and the safe removal of the crocodile from the river. The successful execution of this maneuver allowed for the simultaneous airlift of both the officer and the crocodile.

Following the extraction, the 4.5-meter long, 500-kilogram crocodile was transported to Kruger National Park. A subsequent examination of the crocodile’s stomach contents revealed the grim discovery of human remains. These remains are currently undergoing DNA analysis to confirm if they belong to the missing businessman. Adding a further layer of complexity to the investigation, investigators also discovered six different types of shoes within the crocodile’s digestive system.

Captain Potgieter cautioned against drawing definitive conclusions from this finding, explaining that crocodiles are indiscriminate eaters and will consume a wide range of objects. However, the discovery raises the possibility that the crocodile may have been responsible for previous, unreported incidents. The entire operation was lauded by South Africa’s acting police chief, Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, who commended the bravery and professionalism of the officers involved.

The incident highlights the inherent dangers faced by law enforcement personnel in their duties, particularly when dealing with wildlife and challenging environmental conditions. The meticulous search and recovery efforts demonstrate a commitment to resolving the case and providing closure to the family of the missing businessman. The ongoing DNA analysis is crucial in establishing a definitive link between the remains found in the crocodile and the missing individual.

The discovery of multiple shoes within the crocodile’s stomach serves as a stark reminder of the potential for human-wildlife conflict and the importance of respecting the natural habitat of these powerful predators. The Komati River, known for its crocodile population, presents unique challenges for those who live and travel near its banks, and this incident underscores the need for heightened awareness and safety precautions.

The successful, though tragic, conclusion of this search operation is a testament to the dedication and skill of the South African police force





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Crocodile South Africa Rescue Operation Missing Person Komati River Police Kruger National Park Human Remains DNA Analysis Wildlife

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