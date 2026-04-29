Police Officer Dragged by Stolen Amazon Van in Terrifying Chase

A police officer in Merseyside was violently dragged along the road by a stolen Amazon van after a thief, Danny Smith, used the vehicle as a weapon during a high-speed chase. The incident left the officer traumatized and resulted in a 45-month prison sentence for the perpetrator.

A harrowing incident unfolded in St Helens, Merseyside, on January 23 when a police officer was violently dragged along the road by a stolen Amazon van during a high-speed chase.

The ordeal began when Danny Smith, a 29-year-old career criminal, seized the opportunity to steal the delivery van mere seconds after the driver had stepped out to make a delivery. CCTV footage presented in Liverpool Crown Court captured the terrifying moment when PC Javier Bueno-Matilla, responding to the theft, exited his police vehicle and attempted to intercept the fleeing van.

The white Amazon van, driven recklessly by Smith, reversed at high speed, mounting the curb and narrowly avoiding a collision with the police car. As PC Bueno-Matilla approached, Smith accelerated the van directly toward the officer, who was forced to strike the vehicle in a desperate attempt to stop it.

The situation escalated when Smith crashed into the front of the police car, and as the officer tried to gain control of the van, Smith reversed violently, dragging PC Bueno-Matilla along the tarmac for approximately 40 yards. The officer later described the experience as 'terrifying for my life,' admitting that he feared for his safety during the ordeal.

Despite the danger, PC Bueno-Matilla managed to wrestle control of the van from Smith, who was eventually subdued with the help of two colleagues. The incident left the officer with minor physical injuries but severe psychological trauma, including ongoing anxiety and flashbacks. His pregnant wife, who witnessed the aftermath, expressed deep concern for his safety, stating that the thought of raising their children alone had crossed her mind—a burden no expecting mother should bear.

Smith, who had a history of criminal behavior, was later found to have failed a roadside drugs test and refused to provide a blood sample, citing a fear of needles. In court, Judge William Beardmore condemned Smith’s actions, stating that he had deliberately used the van as a weapon and shown complete disregard for the officer’s safety.

The judge sentenced Smith to 45 months in prison and banned him from driving for 52 months after he pleaded guilty to charges including Actual Bodily Harm (ABH), theft, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen, and driving without insurance. Judge Beardmore dismissed Smith’s claims of hearing voices, calling them a 'false narrative' and concluding that the defendant had lied about his motivations.

PC Bueno-Matilla, reflecting on the incident, acknowledged the inherent risks of policing but emphasized that the events of January 23 far exceeded what any officer should reasonably expect to face. He described the outcome as a matter of 'pure luck,' noting that countless small details could have led to catastrophic consequences. The case has sparked discussions about the dangers faced by law enforcement officers and the need for stricter penalties for those who endanger their lives





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