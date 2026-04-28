Police Officer Faces Dismissal Over Offensive Messages Referencing Katie Price’s Son

A Greater Manchester Police sergeant is facing a misconduct hearing and potential dismissal after sending a series of offensive, racist, and ableist messages via WhatsApp, including a derogatory remark about Katie Price’s son, Harvey.

A Greater Manchester Police ( GMP ) officer, Sergeant Natalie Dolan, is facing potential dismissal from her role following a misconduct hearing centered around a series of deeply offensive and discriminatory messages exchanged via WhatsApp.

The messages, sent between May 2021 and February 2022, came to light during a criminal investigation into the force’s professional standards. The core of the allegations revolves around an ‘ableist’ comment where Sergeant Dolan referred to new police recruits as ‘Harveys who need to be read to,’ a direct reference to Harvey Price, the eldest son of Katie Price, who lives with Prader-Willi syndrome, partial sight and autism.

This remark, presented to the hearing by Stephen Morley representing GMP, was described as implying that the student officers possessed learning difficulties requiring assistance akin to that needed by Harvey Price. Morley emphasized the discriminatory nature of the comment, highlighting its mocking tone towards both Harvey’s disability and the capabilities of the new recruits. The hearing was informed that this was not an isolated incident, but rather part of a pattern of offensive communication.

Further evidence presented detailed additional problematic messages sent by Sergeant Dolan. These included a racist comment stating, ‘Blame HR for recruiting at the mosque,’ which Mr. Morley argued suggested that recruiting from a mosque would inevitably lead to the selection of ‘less able candidates. ’ Another message contained the term ‘licker,’ which was interpreted by Mr. Morley as a derogatory reference to a disabled person engaging in an inappropriate behavior.

The prosecution argued that these remarks were wholly inappropriate for an officer tasked with training and leading by example, and that Sergeant Dolan must have been aware of the unacceptable nature of her actions, yet continued to engage in this behavior. The hearing also addressed accusations beyond the discriminatory messaging.

Sergeant Dolan is accused of sharing confidential information about fellow officers with a former colleague, PC Jones, and of failing to disclose a conflict of interest concerning her relationship with the same ex-coworker. These additional allegations further compound the seriousness of the misconduct charges. The ongoing hearing at GMP’s Manchester headquarters has been told that Sergeant Dolan’s actions constitute a breach of professional standards and amount to gross misconduct, potentially leading to her dismissal from the police force.

Sergeant Dolan, a 48-year-old officer with approximately 20 years of service, had previously received praise for her work in a prior police role. However, the evidence presented paints a picture of a significant departure from professional conduct. The defense has not yet presented its case, and the hearing is ongoing. The implications of this case extend beyond the fate of Sergeant Dolan.

It raises critical questions about the culture within GMP and the need for robust training and oversight to prevent similar incidents of discrimination and misconduct. The case also underscores the importance of responsible communication, particularly within a professional context where words can have a profound impact on individuals and communities.

The use of Harvey Price’s name and disability in a derogatory manner has also drawn criticism, highlighting the sensitivity required when discussing individuals with disabilities and the potential for harm caused by ableist language. The outcome of this hearing will likely serve as a precedent for future cases involving similar allegations of misconduct within the Greater Manchester Police and potentially across other police forces in the UK.

The focus remains on establishing the facts and determining whether Sergeant Dolan’s actions warrant disciplinary action, up to and including dismissal





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Police Misconduct Discrimination Katie Price Harvey Price GMP Racism Ableism

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