Police Officer Jailed After Fatal Crash While Responding to Emergency Call

PC Mark Roberts was sentenced to 27 months in prison after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The officer caused a fatal crash while responding to a 999 call, despite the victim's family plea for leniency.

PC Mark Roberts, a 57-year-old police officer, has been sentenced to 27 months in prison following a tragic incident where he caused the death of 74-year-old Muriel Pinkney, a motorcycle passenger, and serious injuries to her husband, Ronald Pinkney. The incident occurred while Roberts was responding to a 999 emergency call . Despite the Pinkney family's plea for leniency, the court found Roberts guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving .

The crash happened in July 2022 in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, when Roberts, driving a marked police car, went through a red light at approximately 25mph, colliding with the Pinkneys' motorcycle. Before the collision, he was travelling at 43mph before slowing down as he approached the traffic lights. The impact resulted in fatal head and neck injuries for Muriel Pinkney, and Ronald Pinkney suffered a brain bleed and multiple fractures. The court heard that Roberts was responding to a grade-one emergency call involving a choking five-week-old baby, prompting him to activate his blue lights and sirens. The ambulance service had requested police assistance, suggesting paramedics were unable to reach the patient quickly. Roberts stated that seconds before the crash, he observed a white van make an emergency stop. He went on to say that the next thing he recalled was the impact, with both airbags deploying, knocking him unconscious for a few seconds. Roberts expressed his belief that this was a tragic accident. The Judge, Francis Laird KC, acknowledged the officer's remorse and record of public service but emphasized that a custodial sentence was justified due to the severity of the offences and the officer’s excessive speed approaching the junction, which was considered too high.\The victim impact statement, read in court by Dawn Hunter-Pinkney, the daughter of Ronald and Muriel Pinkney, revealed the family's complex feelings. She conveyed their initial anger but subsequently expressed understanding of the situation. The family acknowledged the tragic nature of the accident, stating they didn't blame the officer for what happened and were aware he was carrying out his duty. Hunter-Pinkney explained that while the family understood the incident was a terrible accident, they felt sending Roberts to prison would not bring Muriel back. The court heard Roberts was deeply affected by the accident and had a commendable history of public service, including serving in the military in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, and Iraq before joining the police force. The Judge recognized his remarkable life dedicated to public service while emphasizing the gravity of the offences and the mandatory need for imprisonment. The judge stated that only a custodial sentence could be justified given the circumstances. The court proceedings showcased the intricate balance between justice and compassion, given the circumstances of the tragedy. \Before the collision with the Pinkneys, Roberts saw a white van make an emergency stop. The accident highlights the difficult circumstances law enforcement officers face when responding to emergencies, especially those involving life-threatening situations. The case also sheds light on the emotional impact of such events, not just on the victims and their families, but also on the officers involved. PC Roberts' actions, in accordance with his duties, led to devastating consequences, resulting in a prison sentence despite the family's desire for leniency. The events unfolded on a 30mph stretch of road, highlighting the dangers of such situations for all parties involved. The court determined that Roberts' speed, as he approached the junction, was a significant factor in the accident, as confirmed by Judge Laird. The tragic situation demonstrates the complex decision-making process required of emergency responders and the potential for grave consequences in split-second decisions. The case serves as a somber reminder of the responsibility that comes with public service and the devastating impact of accidents, especially in the context of emergency responses. The family's plea for leniency and their understanding of Roberts' actions further emphasize the human cost of such tragic incidents. The judge's decision to hand down a custodial sentence underscored the gravity of the offenses committed. The situation emphasizes the balance between the legal requirements of justice and the humanitarian implications of the case, given the loss of life and the officer's clear dedication to public service before the incident





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