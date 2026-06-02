Police Officer Resigns Following Henry Nowak Murder Case Backlash

An officer has resigned and others remain under investigation after bodycam footage showed the wrongful arrest of stabbing victim Henry Nowak, who died shortly after. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the footage sickening and the Home Secretary warned of threats against police amid protesting.

The resignation of a police officer connected to the case of murdered teenager Henry Nowak has been confirmed by Hampshire Police . The force stated that three other officers involved remain on duty, though all four are being treated as witnesses in an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The case has drawn intense national scrutiny following the release of body-worn camera footage showing the 18-year-old's arrest after he was stabbed. Mr Nowak was attacked in Southampton city centre last December by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old stranger with an obsession for knives. Digwa used an eight-inch ceremonial dagger to stab Mr Nowak six times. The victim did not know his attacker.

Digwa subsequently lied to the first officers on the scene, falsely claiming that Mr Nowak had subjected him to a racist attack, punched him, and knocked off his turban. Despite Mr Nowak's desperate pleas for medical help-he repeatedly told officers "I can't breathe" more than seven times and stated "I've been stabbed"-he was arrested and handcuffed while gravely injured and drowning in his own blood. One officer reportedly dismissed his claims, saying, "I don't think you have mate.

" The student, who was studying finance at the University of Southampton, died shortly after from his injuries. Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, described viewing the bodycam footage as making him "feel sick" and stated that officers have "serious questions" to answer regarding their treatment of the teenager. He affirmed it is "absolutely right" that the police watchdog is investigating the police response.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for murder. The released footage has sparked public outrage and protest. Hundreds gathered outside Southampton police station, with demonstrators carrying banners reading "Save our kids" and displaying Union Jacks. Some held images of Mr Nowak with the caption "I can't breathe.

" A significant police presence formed a blockade around the station. Activist Tommy Robinson described the footage as "horrific" and encouraged supporters to attend. The protest followed warnings from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood about a "dangerous undercurrent" of threats directed at police. She informed Parliament that an officer unrelated to the case was wrongly identified online, subjected to death threats, and forced to relocate for the safety of his family.

She condemned misinformation and inflammatory commentary, stating that threats against officers are "utterly unacceptable" and that there is "no justification for intimidation, abuse or attempts to take the law into one's own hands.

" Hampshire Police Federation also appealed for an end to "mob or vigilant justice against officers. " The IOPC investigation is expected to report within three months. Additional context emerged regarding the weapon used. The UK Sikh Federation clarified that the eight-inch dagger carried by Digwa did not conform to the Kirpan, a smaller, curved blade Sikhs are permitted to carry for religious reasons.

Carrying an offensive weapon like that used in the attack is illegal if drawn aggressively. The resigning officer's identity has not been released. The other three officers continue to serve pending the outcome of the IOPC probe. The incident has raised profound questions about police procedure, decision-making at the scene of a violent crime, and the handling of individuals in clear medical distress.

It has also highlighted the rapid spread of online misinformation and its potential to endanger innocent individuals, as seen with the misidentified officer. The convergence of protest, political condemnation, and an official investigation underscores the deep societal impact of the case





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Law And Justice Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Southampton Police Misconduct IOPC Investigation Bodycam Footage Wrongful Arrest Police Protest Knife Crime Sikh Kirpan Keir Starmer Shabana Mahmood Hampshire Police

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