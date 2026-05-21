Police officer subjected to 'dismissive and sarcastic' comments over ADHD meetings, resigned after GMP treatment

A female police constable has complained of disability harassment, discrimination, and whistle-blowing retribution after enduring 'dismissive and sarcastic comments' from her sergeant about her ADHD-related meetings.

A female police officer was harassed by her sergeant when he told her that her ADHD meetings were 'a load of nonsense', a tribunal has found.

PC Talitha Henderson, 52, was subjected to 'dismissive and sarcastic comments' about her condition by her boss at Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Sgt James Beirne, it was found. The constable said she needed special meetings about her ADHD to be organised during her shifts to 'help me manage my role effectively'. But Sgt Beirne told her that she should be 'getting on with real police work' instead.

Miss Henderson, who is also an expert police driving instructor, sued GMP after resigning from the force over the treatment she received and has since started her own driving school. Manchester Employment Tribunal ruled that the comments from Sgt Beirne amounted to disability harassment. The tribunal nonetheless dismissed Miss Henderson's case because she didn't bring her claims in time.

It was found that Miss Henderson also suffered disability discrimination and suffered detriment for whistle-blowing, but those claims were also thrown out because she missed the time limit





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Whistleblowing Disability Harassment Disability Discrimination Whistleblowing ADHD Meetings Police Constable Greater Manchester Police (GMP)

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