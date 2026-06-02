Police Officer Wrongly Identified in Henry Nowak Case Forced to Relocate After Death Threats

A police officer unrelated to the Henry Nowak murder case has been misidentified online, received death threats, and relocated for family safety. The Home Secretary condemned threats against police and misinformation. Vickrum Digwa was sentenced for stabbing Nowak, who was handcuffed while dying after Digwa's false racism claim. Bodycam footage showed Nowak pleading for help. The incident sparked outrage, calls for investigation, and warnings against vigilante justice.

A police officer has received death threats and has been forced to relocate after being wrongly identified online as being involved in the Henry Nowak murder case, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said.

The officer relocated for the safety of his family. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for stabbing Henry Nowak, 18, six times with a religious blade in Southampton. At the scene, Digwa lied to police, claiming Mr Nowak had racially abused him and knocked off his turban. The teenager was then handcuffed as he lay dying, pleading I can't breathe and I've been stabbed.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, with calls for the officers involved to be investigated. The IOPC said the officers are being treated as witnesses. Home Secretary warned of a dangerous undercurrent of threats against the police, stating threats are unacceptable and misinformation makes the situation worse. She added the IOPC will report within three months.

Hampshire Police Federation called for an end to mob or vigilante justice against officers amid backlash. Bodycam footage captured Mr Nowak begging officers to call an ambulance. Digwa, a stranger to Nowak, told a wicked lie about him to first officers, claiming racist abuse and that Nowak knocked off his turban. The injured student was arrested as he lay dying.

Footage shows him saying I've been stabbed multiple times, with one officer replying I don't think you have mate. Officers pulled him along the ground as he begged for help, telling them he cannot breathe at least seven times before being handcuffed. He died from drowning in his own blood shortly after wrongful arrest. Digwa used an eight-inch ceremonial dagger.

The UK Sikh Federation stressed this blade was not consistent with the Kirpan, a small curved blade Sikhs wear for religious reasons. It is legal to carry but deemed an offensive weapon if drawn in aggression. Judge William Mousley KC said he was sure Mr Nowak never said anything racist.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said Nowak was treated in a way that meant an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than murder, calling for pure cold rage and claiming a two-tier policing approach. Mr Nowak's father Mark urged against using his son's death to create division. Hampshire Police Federation condemned mob justice, including officers being wrongly identified with personal details published





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Police Misconduct Death Threats Misidentification IOPC Bodycam Footage Sikh Kirpan Knife Crime Racism Allegations Hampshire Police Vigilante Justice Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood

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