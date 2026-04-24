Police Officers Face Misconduct Probe After Husband Acquitted in Wife's Death

Two Wiltshire Police officers are under investigation by the IOPC following the acquittal of Christopher Trybus in connection with the death of his wife, Tarryn Baird. The probe centers on potential failures in the initial investigation into Ms. Baird's death and allegations of domestic abuse.

The investigation into the death of Tarryn Baird , a 34-year-old woman found deceased at her Swindon home in November 2017, has taken a new turn as two Wiltshire Police officers now face a gross misconduct probe.

This follows the acquittal of her husband, Christopher Trybus, 44, on charges of manslaughter, rape, and coercive control. The prosecution had presented a case alleging a sustained pattern of domestic abuse, encompassing sexual assault, physical violence, and controlling behavior, claiming Mr. Trybus was responsible for a 'tsunami' of harm inflicted upon Ms. Baird.

Evidence presented during the trial revealed Ms. Baird had reported abuse on over 30 occasions to various professionals and actively sought support in the months leading up to her death. She exhibited injuries consistent with those sustained in a car crash, and allegations included instances of Mr. Trybus strangling her during sexual encounters until she lost consciousness.

However, the defense countered these claims, arguing Ms. Baird had a pre-existing history of mental health challenges and that the allegations were fabricated. A key point of contention revolved around an audio recording of a sexual encounter – labeled a 'rape tape' by the prosecution – which the defense asserted depicted consensual rough sex. After more than 40 hours of deliberation, the jury found Mr. Trybus not guilty on all counts.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since launched an investigation into the actions of two Wiltshire Police officers, focusing on potential 'missed opportunities to investigate effectively'. One officer responded to the scene after Ms. Baird’s death, while the other, now retired, was involved in the initial stages of the investigation. The IOPC’s inquiry will scrutinize complaints regarding the investigation, including allegations of lost evidence – specifically Ms. Baird’s suicide note – discovered on the day of her death.

Furthermore, it will examine a disturbing claim that an officer made an insensitive remark to the grieving family, stating the couple 'looked so in love he wanted to stick his fingers down his throat'. The initial police response involved a mandatory referral to the IOPC following Ms. Baird’s death, but it was initially determined there was no case to answer. An early investigation centered on Mr. Trybus but was closed due to insufficient evidence.

A separate investigation into allegations of domestic abuse, based on reports Ms. Baird made to friends and mental health professionals, also concluded in 2017 without further action. The case was reopened in 2020 after Ms. Baird’s mother, Michelle Baird, discovered photographs on her daughter’s phone depicting injuries, alongside the audio recording presented by the prosecution as evidence of sexual assault. The investigation was then transferred to Dorset Police, leading to the charges against Mr. Trybus.

Ms. Baird’s mother has expressed her distress following the verdict, alleging that the defense team engaged in character assassination and victim-blaming tactics. The IOPC investigation is ongoing, and the two officers involved are being investigated for potential gross misconduct. The spokesperson for IOPC stated that the investigation is examining the handling of the initial investigation to establish if there were potentially any missed opportunities to investigate effectively





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