Police officers felt 'controlled and pressured' during diversity training

A report has revealed that police officers who handcuffed a dying student in Southampton felt 'controlled and pressured' during diversity training. The study, commissioned by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, found that one in seven participants in the 'Inclusion Matters' course felt 'controlled and pressured' to adopt certain ideas during the teaching.

Police officers who handcuffed a dying student in Southampton felt 'controlled and pressured' during diversity training , a report has revealed. The study, commissioned by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, found that one in seven participants in the 'Inclusion Matters' course felt 'controlled and pressured' to adopt certain ideas during the teaching.

A similar proportion of 14 per cent thought 'mistakes would have been held against me', while one in five (20 per cent) feared being 'rejected for saying the wrong thing'. The results were in a report by the University of Reading which the force asked to survey officers and staff following the compulsory course. The study was revealed as the police watchdog faced pressure to investigate the officers who handcuffed the 18-year-old student in Southampton as he was dying.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp led calls for the officers who arrested the student on bogus racism claims last December to face a full misconduct probe. Footage of the dying student gasping 'I've been stabbed' as he was pinned down by police who scoffed 'Don't think you have, mate', has prompted outrage. A demonstrator attacks police officers following a protest march in Southampton on Tuesday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has spent six months since his death examining the circumstances of the case. But the watchdog is not investigating the individual officers' conduct, instead treating them as 'witnesses' in its inquiry. Henry, a first-year student at the University of Southampton, was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, 23, who falsely told officers that he had been racially abused and attacked.

Yesterday, Hampshire Police chief constable Alexis Boon has apologised to Henry's family for the student being handcuffed and arrested as he lay dying. Political outcry about the murder has centred on how officers dealt with Henry before his death. The case has prompted accusations that police equality guidance influenced the disparity in how Henry and his killer were initially treated.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggested the public should feel 'pure, cold rage' and warned division will get 'far worse' if policing culture was not changed. But Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer branded Mr Farage 'unforgiveable' for his remarks.

Referencing Henry's family, who have urged politicians and the public against using the case to sow division, Sir Keir told the House of Commons: 'That's his (Mr Farage's) response to a father who has lost his son and asked for that not to happen.

' Sir Keir also condemned riots on Tuesday in Southampton following the case's conclusion, which led to the injury of 11 police officers and a police dog. Matt Styler, 50, has since been charged with assaulting a police officer, and Daniel Frost, 44, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. They will both appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court today.

The case has prompted comparisons from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch with the murder of 18-year-old Stephen Lawrence in London in 1993, which led to an inquiry that found 'institutional racism' in the Metropolitan Police and other forces. Vickrum Digwa was given a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years in prison for the murder. Protestors confront riot police on Tuesday evening near the location where Henry Nowak died.

Demonstrators attack a police van following a protest march in Southampton on Tuesday. Meanwhile the president of the National Black Police Association has warned of an 'auto-correction' to policing in response to Henry's murder.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer Andy George told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'There's definitely lessons to be learned from the Henry Nowak case and if the IOPC sees through their thorough investigation that there are things that need to be done and changed - then certainly that's the time when things should be looked at.

'For us to go forward and for the policing minister to say 'that needs to be corrected or looked into right now' - for us, when we've pushed for things that impact black communities or black individuals, we've never seen policing move as quick as what they're advocating for right now





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Police Officers Diversity Training Hampshire And Isle Of Wight Constabulary University Of Reading Independent Office For Police Conduct Police Watchdog Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Stephen Lawrence Institutional Racism National Black Police Association

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