Police Officers Honored for Bravery After Machete Attack

Two Thames Valley Police officers are recognized for their bravery after confronting a machete-wielding drug dealer at a shopping center. The officers, Owain Soady-Jackson and Morgan Llewellyn, apprehended a suspect who attacked them with a 16-inch machete, demonstrating exceptional courage and quick thinking.

Two courageous police officers, PCs Owain Soady-Jackson and Morgan Llewellyn, have been commended for their exceptional bravery in the face of a violent attack. The incident occurred on March 12, 2025, at the Templars Square shopping center in Cowley, where the officers were on patrol. Their vigilance led them to observe two young men wearing balaclavas, exhibiting suspicious behavior.

When the officers moved to apprehend the suspects, who were attempting to escape on e-bikes, they were confronted with a harrowing situation. The encounter quickly escalated into a life-threatening struggle, demonstrating the officers' quick thinking and unwavering dedication to duty.\The situation unfolded rapidly as the suspects resisted arrest. One of the suspects, it was revealed, was armed with a 16-inch (41cm) machete. PC Soady-Jackson recounted the terrifying moment when the suspect pulled the weapon from beneath a bag and launched a vicious attack. He described how the suspect aimed for his neck on two occasions. PC Soady-Jackson miraculously evaded the initial strike. His colleague, PC Llewellyn, demonstrated incredible presence of mind and courage, intervening to protect his fellow officer. PC Llewellyn fought to disarm the attacker, eventually punching the knife out of his grasp. Reflecting on the gravity of the situation, Soady-Jackson acknowledged the life-saving actions of his colleague, stating that Llewellyn had essentially saved him from being killed, as the knife had been perilously close to his carotid artery. Despite the chaos, PC Soady-Jackson swiftly reacted after being told about the knife, and he managed to kick the assailant, which resulted in a knee injury. PC Llewellyn described how he eventually managed to handcuff the suspect as a growing crowd witnessed the intense struggle. Despite facing such a dangerous threat, both officers displayed remarkable composure and professionalism throughout the incident.\Following the violent confrontation, the officers received recognition for their bravery. PC Llewellyn himself sustained a minor cut on his left hand from the large blade. His bravery, along with Soady-Jackson’s, highlights the dangers faced by law enforcement officials daily and underscores the significance of their commitment to public safety. The incident at Templars Square serves as a testament to their valor, selfless dedication, and the inherent risks they accept as they serve the community. The officers' quick actions and courage prevented a tragic outcome and ensured the safety of themselves and the public. They exemplified the core values of their profession, demonstrating courage and commitment in the line of duty. The recognition they received is a well-deserved acknowledgement of their bravery in a dangerous and unpredictable situation. This event showcases the importance of police officers, and the training they receive to ensure they are prepared to tackle difficult circumstances and ultimately protect the public from harm. The officers were also given words of encouragement from members of the public, reflecting how the community appreciates the work of its police force





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Police Bravery Machete Attack Thames Valley Police

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