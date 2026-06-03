Police Officers Injured as Protests Erupt Over Treatment of Dying Teenager

Eleven police officers and a police dog were injured during protests in Southampton over the treatment of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old university student who was stabbed to death by a man who falsely claimed he had been a victim of racism.

Eleven officers and a police dog were injured during protests in Southampton over the treatment of Henry Nowak , an 18-year-old university student who was stabbed to death by a man who falsely claimed he had been a victim of racism.

The violence comes amid a public outcry at bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing Nowak as he lay dying. The Conservatives and Reform UK claim that Nowak's treatment was influenced by police guidance around racial bias. Under a so-called Anti-Racism Commitment published last year, policing leaders say that 'racial equity' should not mean 'treating everyone the same or being colour blind.

' Instead, they say their goal is to produce 'equality of policing outcomes' by ending the racial disparity in the 'likelihood of people being criminalised. ' The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) has since vowed to review the guidance, which the policing minister accepted was 'wrong.

' Sarah Jones, the policing minister, told Sky News that it was important to be 'mindful of the fact that there has been a history of racism in policing' but she said of the commitment: 'I think this document is wrong. ' However, Parm Sandhu, director of the London Policing College and the first and only Sikh chief superintendent in the Metropolitan Police, rejected accusations of a two-tier approach and accused politicians of 'politicising' the tragedy.

'Police officers do not go to work and think they are going to treat black or white people differently,' she said. 'They go to work and they deal with emergency situations where they have to make fast life or death decisions. 'In this case they've made a tragic mistake. But they do not base those decisions on the skin colour of the individuals in front of them.

' The protests in Southampton were violent, with demonstrators throwing beer bottles at a police van and riot police armed with plastic shields facing off with protesters. The police bodycam footage shows Nowak being forced into handcuffs by officers after he was stabbed repeatedly by a knife-obsessed man. The footage also shows the attacker, Vickrum Digwa, lying to police as he tells them that Nowak ripped off his turban in a racist attack.

Digwa also points to his eye, claiming it has been injured by the teenager. Nowak was a finance student at the University of Southampton and was described as 'kind and talented.

' The political row follows violence on the streets of Southampton, where protesters clashed with riot police last night. More than 1,000 demonstrators descended on Southampton Central Police Station just before 6pm. Some shouted 'I can't breathe' while others threw wheelie bins, flares and beer cans at officers. Writing in the Daily Mail, Kemi Badenoch said Mr Nowak's murder was a 'seminal moment' in the fight against racism.

The Tory leader compared the stabbing of the 18-year-old university student to the murder of Stephen Lawrence 33 years ago. Mrs Badenoch said that, just like Stephen's shocking killing in 1993, Mr Nowak's death at the hands of an assailant who lied about claims of racism needs to be a turning point. Nigel Farage said the police response showed that an 'accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder.

' The Reform UK leader added: 'Remember the reaction to and the way the police behaved? 'Within a few days Keir Starmer was taking the knee, Black Lives Matter, it exploded all over the country, Churchill's statue was defaced, the Cenotaph was vandalised. 'And yet what has the public reaction been from our leaders and politicians and indeed to be frank much of the media to this? Silence, absolute silence.

'Proof, if ever there was any, that we're living in a two-tier culture in this country where the rights and privileges of white people matter less than those of ethnic minorities. ' The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) chairman Gavin Stephens said: 'We are listening to legitimate concerns about how some of these commitments are worded or phrased, and where needed we can and will make changes, but this should not detract from the intent, which is to improve the quality of policing.

' But Ms Sandhu defended the policy as necessary in a diverse society





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Henry Nowak Police Officers Protests Southampton Racial Bias Anti-Racism Commitment National Police Chiefs Council NPCC Police Guidance

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