Police Officers Investigated Over Handling of Fatal Wimbledon School Crash

Eleven Metropolitan Police officers are under investigation over their handling of a road crash at a Wimbledon primary school that resulted in the deaths of two schoolgirls. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is probing whether the officers' actions were influenced by race and if they provided misleading information to the families. The families have expressed concerns about the initial investigation.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct ( IOPC ) is underway, probing the handling of a tragic road crash by eleven Metropolitan Police officers. The incident, which occurred in July 2023 at a Wimbledon primary school, resulted in the deaths of eight-year-olds Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau . A Land Rover Defender, driven by Claire Freemantle , veered off-road, crashing into the school premises during an end-of-year tea party. The investigation seeks to determine if the officers' conduct was influenced by any form of bias, including race, and if they provided misleading information to the victims' families. The investigation was initially closed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after Freemantle claimed she had an undiagnosed epileptic seizure and had no recollection of the crash, however this decision was reconsidered and Freemantle was later re-arrested in January 2025. The inquiry will review the actions of four serving officers, including a commander, a detective chief inspector, a detective sergeant, and a detective constable. Two other detective constables are also under investigation at the misconduct level.

The investigation into the officers' actions has been reopened due to a flawed initial investigation, and that is what the IOPC are investigating. The investigation will also examine allegations that officers provided false and misleading information to those affected. This review was prompted by the families' concerns regarding the initial investigation, with the families claiming that the Met had 'failed them.' Nuria's parents, Smera Chohan and Sajjad Butt, have expressed their dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. Ms. Chohan, who sustained injuries in the crash, has stated she has been treated 'cruelly, unfairly, and in an inhumane way.' The families are eager to understand why the investigation was handled in a particular manner and the treatment they received, urging that they should be treated correctly. The families expressed that the Met's initial investigation was flawed. They sought transparency and a thorough examination of the events. The CPS has received a full file of evidence from the Met and is currently seeking legal advice. A charging decision is expected by the end of April. The families are scheduled to meet with the CPS for an update.

The families of both Nuria and Selena have expressed that their lives have been irrevocably changed by the events of that day. Their statement reflected their continued struggle to come to terms with the loss, and their conviction that the truth about the crash must be revealed. The IOPC's investigation marks a step toward seeking accountability, with the director of the IOPC Amanda Rowe stating that the investigation centers on complaints made against the Met Police officers regarding the initial investigation of the incident. The Met has pledged its support for the independent investigation. This incident has had far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the families of the victims but also the wider community. The outcome of the investigation is eagerly awaited by all those involved, as they seek answers and closure regarding the tragic loss of Nuria and Selena. The families want the IOPC to ensure that the investigation is thorough and comprehensive, with a focus on delivering justice for the two children who lost their lives.





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Metropolitan Police Wimbledon School Crash IOPC Investigation Misconduct Nuria Sajjad Selena Lau Claire Freemantle Race Police Conduct

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