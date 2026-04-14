Police Officers Investigated Over Handling of Wimbledon School Crash

Eleven Metropolitan Police officers are under investigation for their handling of the 2023 Wimbledon school crash that killed two children. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is examining allegations of misconduct, including whether officers provided false information and if their actions were influenced by race.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct ( IOPC ) is underway, probing the actions of eleven Metropolitan Police officers following a tragic road crash in Wimbledon that resulted in the deaths of two young schoolgirls, Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both aged eight.

The collision, which occurred in July 2023, involved a Land Rover Defender that crashed through a fence into The Study Preparatory School.

The IOPC's inquiry focuses on the handling of the initial investigation, including potential failings and misconduct by the officers involved. The investigation has been re-opened after initial decision of no criminal charges.

The probe includes examining allegations that officers may have provided false or misleading information to those affected by the tragedy.

The IOPC is also investigating whether the officers' treatment of those impacted was influenced by their race, a particularly sensitive aspect of the inquiry.

The families of the victims have expressed concerns about the initial investigation and the way they were treated by the police, adding to the importance of a thorough and transparent investigation.

It is also important to highlight that the driver of the vehicle, Claire Freemantle, has been re-arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in January 2025. This has added an additional layer of complexity to the case.





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