Police Scotland investigates avoidable deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following whistleblower Dr Mohammed Habib's allegations of corporate homicide and an industrial-scale cover-up by NHS Grampian.

Police Scotland has launched a formal investigation into allegations of corporate homicide and systemic negligence at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, following explosive claims made by consultant surgeon Dr Mohammed Habib. The whistleblower alleges that an industrial-scale cover-up has concealed dozens of avoidable patient deaths linked to gross mismanagement by the health board.

Investigation Into Avoidable Patient Deaths

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Carron McKellar confirmed that officers received a specific report in 2024 concerning several unexplained deaths at the facility. Enquiries are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding these fatalities, and a detailed situational report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal for legal review.

Also read Whistleblower demands corporate homicide charges against NHS health board

Dr Habib, a 59-year-old consultant surgeon who has specialized in complex liver, pancreas, and bile duct operations at the hospital since 2014, asserts that NHS Grampian is guilty of wicked recklessness. He claims that the health board possessed sufficient knowledge to prevent these tragedies but chose indifference toward patient safety over accountability.

Whistleblower Allegations of Wrong Operations

Dr Habib estimates that dozens of patients have died unnecessarily at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to what he describes as criminal negligence. He cites specific examples where patients were scheduled for one surgical procedure but received the wrong operation, leading to fatal outcomes that were never disclosed to their families.

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The surgeon states that he formally raised these grave concerns through official whistleblowing channels in 2021, warning bosses, ministers, and regulatory watchdogs about the escalating crisis. Despite his repeated efforts to alert authorities, he claims his warnings were ignored, allowing the culture of secrecy to persist within the organization.

Independent Review Highlights Safety Failings

The severity of the situation is supported by a previously unpublished external review commissioned by NHS Grampian and conducted by Professor Stephen Wigmore and Professor Giles Toogood. This review examined 45 cases involving patients aged 39 to 88 who had been flagged by whistleblowers, revealing a deeply troubling pattern of clinical failure.

The independent experts found that 31 of the 45 patients reviewed had died, with 19 of those deaths considered to be the direct result of avoidable consequences stemming from surgery or medical interventions. The reviewers noted that the facility suffered from repeated clinical problems and mortality rates that were significantly higher than accepted national standards.

Political and Legal Consequences Loom

Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett has condemned the allegations as a horrifying scandal, asserting that the SNP government was aware of the failures at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for years but failed to act. He argues that the crisis has expanded far beyond initial estimates, potentially involving wrong operations that contributed to several avoidable deaths.

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Dr Habib's solicitor, Aamer Anwar, has described the hospital as a slaughterhouse that killed through incompetence while actively avoiding accountability. He characterized the situation as an industrial-scale cover-up, noting that concerns regarding mortality rates in complex surgery had been evident as early as 2016, when they reached levels up to nine times the national norm.

A separate Healthcare Improvement Scotland report recently identified major governance and patient safety failings at the institution, prompting ministers to install an external support team. However, Dr Habib argues that despite the 2022 external review and subsequent interventions, no substantial changes have occurred, leaving families without answers regarding the causes of their loved ones' deaths.