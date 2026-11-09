Police Probe Trafficking Allegations Against Salah Fayed

Police Scotland investigates human trafficking claims by a former Harrods staff member against Salah Fayed at Balnagown Estate, following hundreds of abuse allegations.

Police Scotland has launched an investigation into serious allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse involving Salah Fayed, the late brother of former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed. The inquiry centers on claims made by a woman known as Jill, who asserts she was trafficked from London to the Scottish Highlands during the 1990s for sexual exploitation.

Core Details Of The Trafficking Allegations

Jill, a former employee of the luxury department store Harrods, told the BBC that she was flown to the Balnagown Estate in Easter Ross on the Fayed family's private jet. She alleges that Salah Fayed drugged her, held her prisoner, and repeatedly sexually assaulted her at his residence. The estate, which the brothers purchased in 1972, remained in the family's possession until recent years.

Also read Polish Terror Probe Launches After Krakow Mass Shooting Kills 9

The complainant stated that Salah Fayed exploited her vulnerabilities and attempted to control every aspect of her life, including her diet, clothing, and social interactions. She described him as a very cruel man who forced her to consume illegal substances by lying about their nature and threatening her when she refused. According to her account, these drugs were used as a mechanism to facilitate the assaults and maintain her isolation.

Jill began working in a heavily monitored office staffed by young women under the supervision of Mohamed Al Fayed before being assigned to work directly for his brother. She claimed that while Mohamed seemed creepy, she initially believed working for Salah would be a better arrangement. However, she alleges that Salah took her to the Highlands twice, where the abuse escalated significantly within the private residences located on the estate.

Advertisement

Stakeholder Positions And Historical Context

Police Scotland confirmed that they have identified three people in connection with offending against a number of victims at the Highland estate. A spokesman for the police stated that enquiries are ongoing into reports of offending linked to Balnagown but noted it would be inappropriate to comment further on the specific details of the investigation.

Mohamed Al Fayed, who died in 2023 at the age of 94, purchased Harrods in 1985 alongside his younger brothers Salah and Ali before taking full control of the store nearly a decade later. Salah Fayed died in 2010. Since Mohamed Al Fayed's death, hundreds of allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced, including claims of sexual assault, rape, and sexual exploitation. Salah Fayed has also been accused of sexually abusing women during his lifetime.

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain, who co-chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Survivors of Mohamed Fayed and Harrods, emphasized that the brothers did not act alone. She described a wider network of enablers who brought women to the Fayed brothers for abuse. This growing body of accusations prompted Harrods to establish a redress scheme for former staff members who claimed that abuse was enabled by the department store.

Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The investigation has significant implications for the understanding of power dynamics within the Fayed family and their business empire. Jill, who eventually managed to escape the situation, said she gradually realized she was not the only victim. She attempted to raise the alarm and warn others at the time but felt unable to prevent the ongoing abuse.

Advertisement

The All-Party Parliamentary Group is currently preparing a report for MPs regarding the allegations. This legislative attention coincides with the ongoing police enquiries and the broader societal reckoning with the historical abuse at Harrods. The redress scheme established by Harrods aims to provide compensation and support to those affected by the environment of abuse that existed under the ownership of Mohamed Al Fayed.

Attempts to reach Balnagown Estate for comment were unsuccessful, with reports indicating that no management was available to speak to the press. The estate remains a subject of intense scrutiny as the police continue their work to verify the allegations and hold those responsible accountable. The case highlights the long-lasting impact of historical abuse and the evolving legal and social frameworks addressing such crimes.