Police Raid Islamic Sect Headquarters Amidst Rape, Slavery, and Forced Marriage Allegations

Hundreds of police officers raided the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light headquarters in Cheshire following allegations of serious crimes, including rape, modern slavery, and forced marriage. Over 50 children have been taken into protective care as investigations continue.

A large-scale police operation unfolded in Crewe , Cheshire, today as hundreds of officers raided the headquarters of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light ( AROPL ), a religious sect formerly based in Sweden.

The raid, involving approximately 500 officers from Cheshire Police and neighboring forces, targeted Webb House, a Grade II-listed former orphanage, and other properties associated with the group. The operation stems from serious allegations of rape, modern slavery, and forced marriage, specifically concerning incidents involving one female victim in 2023. Several suspects of multiple nationalities have been arrested, and over 50 children who were being home-schooled at the location are now under the care of partner agencies.

The investigation began following reports of concerning practices within AROPL, including claims that followers were pressured to relinquish their financial resources – salaries and assets – to support the sect’s activities. Former members have come forward with accounts of feeling isolated from the outside world and being encouraged to sell their homes to contribute financially. One individual reported donating approximately £33,000, while another relinquished wedding gift funds.

Webb House, currently housing around 150 followers including families, has a complex history, originally serving as an orphanage for children of railway workers, later transitioning into British Rail offices, and subsequently an NHS mental health facility. AROPL describes itself as a peaceful religious movement rooted in Shia Islam, emphasizing equality and human rights, and positioning itself as the fulfillment of prophecies within Abrahamic faiths.

However, the police investigation focuses solely on the alleged criminal offenses and not on the religious beliefs themselves. Cheshire Constabulary has emphasized that the operation is not an investigation into the religion itself, but rather a response to specific allegations of serious crimes. Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley stated that the investigation is a result of a detailed and robust inquiry into reports of sexual offenses, forced marriage, and modern slavery.

He reiterated the police’s commitment to thoroughly investigating all reports of sexual assault and achieving justice for victims. Legal representatives for AROPL maintain that the sect promotes adherence to NHS medical advice and does not mandate the sale of property or the surrender of salaries. They also assert that the children residing at Webb House are home-schooled by their parents with the approval and monitoring of the local education authority.

Specialist officers are currently engaged in interviewing potential victims and conducting thorough searches of the premises. The ongoing operation highlights the importance of safeguarding vulnerable individuals and addressing allegations of serious criminal activity, while respecting the principles of religious freedom





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Cheshire Police Ahmadi Religion Of Peace And Light AROPL Rape Modern Slavery Forced Marriage Crewe Webb House Religious Sect Investigation

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