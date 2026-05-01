A major police operation targeted the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light (AROPL) in Cheshire, England, following reports of sexual offences, modern slavery, and forced marriage. The sect, led by Abdullah Hashem Aba al-Sadiq, combines Islamic theology with conspiracy theories and has attracted international attention.

A large-scale police raid took place at the headquarters of the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light ( AROPL ) in Cheshire , England, on Wednesday morning. Over 500 officers descended upon Webb House, a former orphanage, following an investigation into serious allegations including sexual offences , modern slavery , and forced marriage.

The AROPL sect, founded in 2015 by Abdullah Hashem Aba al-Sadiq, combines Islamic theology with conspiracy theories surrounding the Illuminati and extraterrestrial influence on world leaders. Followers of the sect, all identifiable by their distinctive black beanie hats, believe their leader possesses miraculous powers, including healing the sick and manipulating celestial events.

Hashem, who refers to himself as the 'saviour of mankind', actively recruits and indoctrinates followers through social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok, urging them to obey his commands and contribute their finances or possessions to the sect. The investigation was triggered by a complaint from a woman now residing in the Republic of Ireland, alleging rape and sexual abuse that occurred while she was a member of AROPL in 2023.

Ten individuals – seven men and three women – from various countries including Mexico, the UK, US, Spain, Egypt, Sweden, and Italy, have been taken into custody in connection with the primary investigation. An additional thirteen people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Authorities have emphasized that the investigation is focused on the alleged criminal activities and does not target the religious beliefs of the group itself, assuring the public there is no immediate risk to the wider community. Webb House, a Grade II-listed building with a history as a refuge for children of railway workers, has served as AROPL’s headquarters since 2021, becoming a heavily guarded compound that has raised concerns among local residents.

Residents have reported feeling intimidated by the sect’s security personnel, who patrol the grounds and shine bright lights at passersby. The AROPL’s teachings, disseminated by Hashem, include claims of performing miracles such as resurrecting the deceased, altering the appearance of the moon, and curing incurable diseases. Followers have publicly testified to these alleged miracles, attributing their recoveries and well-being to Hashem’s intervention.

Hashem’s rhetoric emphasizes absolute obedience and financial sacrifice from his followers, framing the black beanie hat as a symbol of the working class and his own authority. The investigation is being supported by international law enforcement agencies, including Europol, the Swedish Police Authority, and the Garda, highlighting the global reach and potential impact of the AROPL sect.

The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the truth behind the serious allegations and ensure the safety and well-being of individuals potentially affected by the group’s activities





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Police Raid Sect AROPL Cheshire Sexual Offences Modern Slavery

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