Police release facial reconstruction of woman found dead in Liverpool park

Merseyside Police have released a facial reconstruction of an unidentified woman whose body was found in a bin bag in Stanley Park on 28 August. Experts hope the image and her medical conditions will help identify her.

Detectives have released a facial reconstruction of a woman whose body was found in a Liverpool park as they continue to investigate her murder. The woman's remains were discovered in a black bin bag in the walled garden of Stanley Park in Anfield on 28 August.

Police believe the body had been there for about six weeks before it was found. A dog walker reported seeing the bin bag in bushes inside the park. Officers found the woman's body inside, but have not been able to identify her despite repeated public appeals in the months since. More than 1,000 homes in the area have been visited as part of door-to-door inquiries.

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Facial Reconstruction Created By Face Lab

Merseyside Police said the reconstruction was created by experts at Liverpool John Moores University's Face Lab. The team produced an image of the woman's face based on a 3D model of her skull. Face Lab combines art and science to reconstruct and identify human faces. Det Supt Rachel Wilson said: Thanks to Face Lab we have been able to provide a representative image of the woman.

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What we now need to do is to identify who this woman is. She said the work could provide a breakthrough in the case. Prof Caroline Wilkinson, director of Face Lab, said: This isn't a portrait. But hopefully it looks enough like this individual that, if you knew her, it might spark a bit of recognition, a bit of memory.

Then hopefully those people can give a name to the police and they can look into that and identify her. Forensic tests on the woman's body produced a DNA profile, but there is no match on the national DNA database. The woman had no teeth, which meant it was not possible to compare dental records. Police said she had osteoporosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and arthritis in her hands.

Medical Conditions Aid Identification Efforts

She was also malnourished, although it has not been possible to establish whether that was due to her age or neglect. Det Ch Insp John Fitzgerald said: We are hoping that reference to the woman's medical conditions will jog someone's memory and assist us in identifying her. Whilst we believe the woman to be aged around 70, we have not ruled out that she could be slightly younger or older, and we would ask that people take that into consideration.

Police said the woman was white, approximately 5ft 2in tall and of slight build. She was found wearing a pink Nike T-shirt. Det Supt Wilson added: We hope that the image of the woman combined with the physical description, clothing and ailments will jog someone's memory. It is vital that we identify this woman and get the answers as to who was responsible for her murder.

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Face Lab Expertise Includes Historical Figures

Face Lab has previously reconstructed historical figures including Robert the Bruce, Richard III and St Nicholas. It was also part of a British team which recreated the voice of King Richard III. The work to rebuild the woman's face took some time to complete. Anyone who recognises the description of the woman or could further assist with the investigation is asked to contact Merseyside Police.

Officers continue to appeal for information about the woman's identity and the circumstances of her death.