Police release CCTV footage in hunt for 'Eastern European knifeman' who left man fighting for life

Police are appealing for help in identifying the suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a knife at Stafford's Castle Golf Club course. The victim, a man in his 60s, was left fighting for his life with multiple stab wounds.

Police have released CCTV footage in the hunt for a ' Eastern European knifeman' who allegedly attacked a man and left him fighting for his life.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was walking close to Stafford's Castle Golf Club course on Thursday evening when he was approached from behind and randomly attacked by a man believed to be in his 20s. He was later discovered slumped on a bench with stab wounds by a member of the public, who raised the alarm and called an ambulance. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.

Police have launched a manhunt for the attempted murder and have released footage showing the alleged attacker





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Knife Attack Eastern European Attempted Murder Stab Wounds Public Footpath

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