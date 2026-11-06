Police Release CCTV Image of Suspect in Preston Bus Sexual Assault

Lancashire Police urge the public to identify a man seen on CCTV after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Stagecoach bus in St Annes on October 31st.

Lancashire Police have issued an urgent appeal for public assistance following the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl on a Stagecoach bus near Preston. Law enforcement officers have released a CCTV image of a male suspect they wish to speak with in connection with this serious incident.

Incident Details and Victim Safety

The young victim was traveling alone on the number 68 Stagecoach bus route on the evening of Saturday, October 31st. The bus departed from Preston Bus Station at approximately 10:30pm, heading towards St Annes. During this journey, the girl was subjected to a sexual assault by a male individual.

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The incident occurred while the vehicle was en route to its final destination. The 13-year-old managed to exit the bus at The Square in St Annes. Upon disembarking, she sought immediate assistance from a member of the public who was nearby. This timely intervention allowed her to receive support shortly after the traumatic event concluded.

Suspect Description and Movement

Investigators have identified a specific male figure via CCTV footage who they believe is directly connected to the assault. The suspect is described as a white male, standing at five feet 11 inches tall. He appears to be approximately 20 years of age with short, messy brown hair.

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Police have noted distinct details regarding the suspect's attire at the time of the incident. He was wearing a black zip windbreaker jacket paired with blue jeans. Additionally, the suspect was observed wearing black Nike 270s sneakers. These specific clothing items serve as key identifiers for the public to recognize.

Police Investigation and Appeals

A spokesperson for Preston Police confirmed that the force has been actively investigating the matter. Detectives now possess a CCTV image of the male in question and are seeking to establish his identity. The police believe that after the assault, the suspect left the area by boarding another bus and returned to the Preston region.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the male in the released image to come forward. The goal is to speak with him in connection with their ongoing enquiries into the assault on the young girl. Prompt public identification could significantly aid the investigation process.

How to Provide Information

Members of the public who have information or recognize the suspect are urged to contact Lancashire Police immediately. Calls can be made by dialing 101 and quoting log number 1832 of October 31st. This specific reference code ensures the report is linked to the correct investigation file.

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Alternatively, individuals can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. This anonymous option allows witnesses or those with relevant knowledge to provide details without fear of direct interaction with law enforcement. Any information provided is vital to ensuring justice for the victim.