Police Release Facial Reconstruction of Woman Found in Stanley Park Bin Bag

Merseyside Police released a facial reconstruction of a woman found dead in a bin bag in Stanley Park, Anfield, and appeal for help identifying her.

Merseyside Police have released a facial reconstruction of an unidentified woman whose body was found in a bin bag in Stanley Park, Anfield, Liverpool, and are appealing for the public's help to identify her. Officers were called on Friday, August 28, after a member of the public made the discovery in the park at around 5.25pm. Despite knocking on at least 1,000 doors and examining footage from 30 different cameras, detectives still do not know who she is.

The facial reconstruction was produced in collaboration with Liverpool John Moores University, and the image was released as part of a renewed appeal for information. Police believe the woman was murdered and dumped inside a black bin bag in the park, which lies between Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium and Goodison Park, the former home of Everton FC.

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How Police Are Trying to Identify the Woman

Merseyside Police have not yet been able to name the woman, even though officers have taken a range of investigative steps since her body was discovered. Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, from Merseyside Police's major incident team, said that the first sighting of the bin bag was on July 13. She added that 181 possible names have been shared with the force for the woman, but none has so far led to a confirmed identification.

Investigators have established a full DNA profile of the woman, but there is no match in national databases. Dental record checks have also failed to produce a match, because the woman had no top or bottom teeth. Police said she was thought to be aged between 60 and 80, approximately 5ft 2in tall and of slight build, with strawberry blonde hair. When she was found, she was wearing a pink Nike t-shirt.

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Officers said that at this stage they believe she was local to Liverpool. Investigators have also said that the woman was malnourished at the time of her death and had osteoporosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and arthritis. These medical details may help narrow the search for anyone who knew her.

Face Lab Reconstruction and Police Appeal

Face Lab, the centre of excellence at Liverpool John Moores University, created the facial depiction using its 3D computerised facial reconstruction system. Professor Caroline Wilkinson, director of Face Lab, said the depiction was produced following anatomical and anthropometrical standards, and that the final image was created using photo-editing.

Detective Superintendent Wilson said she was grateful for the expert work carried out by the Face Lab team. She said that police believe the image is a representative likeness of the woman, and asked anyone who recognises her, or who thinks they saw her before July 13, to come forward. Members of the public who do not wish to speak to police can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Detective Superintendent Wilson described identifying the woman as vital, adding that it was necessary to find out who was responsible for her death. Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 26000706383, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

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Reactions From Visitors and Local Residents

Visitors to Stanley Park said they were petrified and shocked that the woman's body had been found in such a public place. James Hannah, 29, told the Daily Mail that he runs in the park almost every day and that it made him sad to think he might have run past her without knowing. He said he hoped police would find out who was responsible soon, but that the discovery would not stop him running through the park.

Janet Taylor, 55, said it was shocking that the woman had apparently been in the park for weeks, and scary that such a case had happened so close to home. Dog walker Mike Willoughby, 43, said that someone must know who the woman is and that she was likely someone's mum or grandmother. He questioned why no one had reported her missing, adding that the saddest part for him was that nobody appeared to have missed her.