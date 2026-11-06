Police Release Suspect in Lipton Cup Theft Investigation

Police Scotland released a 71-year-old man without charge regarding the missing Lipton Cup. The historic trophy stolen from Glasgow's Riverside Museum remains the focus of an ongoing global manhunt.

Police Scotland has detained and subsequently released a 71-year-old pensioner without charge in connection with the theft of the Lipton Cup. The historic trophy, valued at approximately £500,000, was taken from Glasgow's Riverside Museum more than a year ago. Despite this arrest, authorities confirm that the search for the prized American Presentation Cup is continuing actively.

Ongoing Investigation and Recent Arrest

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the 71-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was released without charge. The force emphasized that inquiries remain ongoing as detectives continue to track down the missing artifact. The museum operator, Glasgow Life, acknowledged that the trophy vanished from its display between October 22 and October 23, 2025.

Also read FAI Cup Final: Derry City's last chance to turn chaos into cup glory

The delay in public notification has drawn attention, as the council-controlled charity withheld news of the heist until April of this year. This decision was made on specific advice from police to avoid compromising the investigation. Art dealers across the globe have been on high alert for the Lipton Cup since the theft occurred at the flagship museum located by the River Clyde.

Historical Significance and Physical Description

The Lipton Cup, also known as the American Presentation Cup, possesses a rich and complex history tied to one of Glasgow's most famous entrepreneurs. The trophy was presented to Sir Thomas Lipton in 1930 in New York City following his fifth and final failed attempt to win the prestigious America's Cup yacht racing title.

Advertisement

Sir Thomas Lipton, who rose from abject poverty in the Gorbals to build an international tea and grocery empire, died in 1931. Following his death, his trustees formally gave the trophy to the people of his home city in 1932. The item is a distinct masterpiece of craftsmanship, manufactured by Tiffany and Co. and constructed from 18-carat gold.

The physical characteristics of the cup include two handles and a detachable domed lid set atop a square silver plinth base. An enamel shield on the trophy features a representation of the America's Cup and the United States flag in red, white, and blue. Additional decorations include enamel flags representing the Royal Ulster Yacht Club and Sir Thomas's last racing yacht, the Shamrock V, alongside ornate gold ropework.

Call for Public Assistance and Next Steps

Police Scotland is urging anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward to help resolve the case. The force has stated that the investigation continues and that the arrest of the 71-year-old does not mark the end of their efforts to recover the trophy.

Individuals with information can contact Police Scotland directly by calling 101 and quoting reference number 0993 of October 23, 2025. Alternatively, the public can provide tips anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111. The ongoing hunt for the Lipton Cup remains a priority for investigators and the cultural heritage community in Glasgow.