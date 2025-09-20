Police Renew Appeal for Missing West Cumbrian Woman Alexandra Harrod

Cumbria Police have issued a renewed appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Alexandra Harrod, last seen in Whitehaven. Concerns grow as police seek public assistance.

Cumbria Police have renewed their appeal for information regarding the disappearance of Alexandra Harrod , a 47-year-old woman from Seaton, near Workington, who was last seen on September 2nd in Whitehaven . CCTV footage from that day places her in a Costa Coffee shop on King Street in Whitehaven . This sighting has prompted a fresh call for public assistance as concerns for her safety continue to grow. Authorities are urging anyone with any information that could help locate Ms.

Harrod to come forward immediately. The police emphasize the importance of any details, no matter how seemingly insignificant, in assisting with the ongoing investigation. Ms. Harrod was initially reported missing on August 30th, with the subsequent weeks filled with investigation efforts. The police are particularly interested in any potential sightings of Ms. Harrod since the last confirmed appearance in Whitehaven. They believe any information related to her movements, interactions, or current location is vital to bringing her home safely. The appeal underscores the urgency of the situation and the seriousness with which the police are treating the case. Authorities have broadened their search parameters, considering that Ms. Harrod has connections to several regions outside of Cumbria. These include areas in Devon, Durham, Dorset, Leeds, and Wiltshire. This wider scope suggests that she might have traveled or has contacts within these locations, making the search effort geographically more extensive. The police are working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies and are seeking support from the public in these regions. The description of Ms. Harrod is being widely disseminated to aid in identification. She is described as having dark hair. At the time of her last sighting, she was wearing dark tracksuit pants, a padded jacket, and carrying a rucksack. The public is encouraged to familiarize themselves with this description. Any details relating to this clothing and the rucksack can potentially identify her. The police are specifically focusing on any witnesses who may recall seeing someone matching this description in the areas mentioned. In a separate, but related, investigation, Sussex Police are still working through an ongoing missing person case. This involved the tragic confirmation of a body found during the search for Rebecca Holdham. Ms. Holdham, aged 38, had been reported missing after her two children returned home and found that their mother was not there. Her disappearance sparked a large-scale search in the area around Hassocks, West Sussex, where she was last seen. The discovery of Ms. Holdham’s body provides a somber conclusion to the search efforts, highlighting the emotional toll of missing persons cases. In a tribute released by Sussex Police, Ms. Holdham's mother, Alison, spoke about the devastating loss, saying Becky was a devoted mother, a wonderful daughter, and a much loved sister. The incident is a poignant reminder of the impact of these tragedies on families and communities. The circumstances surrounding the search for Ms. Holdham serve as a reminder to the public of the importance of reporting any information or suspicious activity that could help in finding missing individuals. Both cases, although separate, emphasize the crucial role of cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the public in providing essential information. Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alexandra Harrod to contact them immediately. Similarly, people are asked to remain vigilant and report any information to help in locating people who go missing. Information relating to any sighting, any interactions she might have had or any relevant details are important. All details and any clue could potentially lead to her safe return





