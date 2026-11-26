Volusia County Sheriff's deputies evacuated a family trapped in a Stone Island home by floodwaters and alligators using an inflatable dinghy.

Law enforcement officers in Volusia County executed a dramatic rescue on Monday night after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise on Stone Island, a small community located on the shores of Lake Monroe north of Orlando. A family became trapped inside their residence as the water level surged, forcing them to seek immediate assistance from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office to avoid being stranded for longer periods. The situation was complicated by the presence of wild alligators circling the property, which terrified the residents and prevented them from attempting to leave on foot through the dangerous conditions.

Evacuation Strategy and Safety Measures

The residents had previously taken proactive steps to protect their property by stacking sandbags around their home to prevent the interior from being inundated by the rising waters. Although the sandbag barrier held firm and kept the immediate structure dry, the family was unable to exit due to the significant risk posed by the reptiles in the surrounding water. Deputy responders arrived on the scene and assessed the threat level, determining that an inflatable dinghy was the only safe vehicle capable of navigating the flooded area to reach the house.

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Deputies Navigate Alligator-Infested Waters

Body camera footage captured the tense moments as deputies approached the property on foot before boarding the inflatable boat to make the final approach to the residence. Upon arrival at the house, family members warned the officers that alligators were present in the water nearby, creating a high-stakes environment for the rescue operation. The deputies carefully maneuvered the boat through the flooded street, passing several alligators that remained uninterested in the humans and posed no direct threat to the evacuation team.

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Rescue of Children and Mother and Baby

Officers successfully retrieved an eight-year-old boy who uses a wheelchair and his brother from the garage, which was shielded by the sandbags. One of the deputies reassured the boys during the water crossing, comparing the experience to a Disney ride to help calm their anxiety as they paddled toward safety. After dropping the boys off at higher ground, the deputies immediately returned to the flooded street to retrieve the boys' mother and her baby, ensuring the entire family was evacuated from the hazardous zone.

Weather Context and Regional Impact

The flood emergency on Stone Island was triggered by heavy rainfall that caused the water levels of Lake Monroe and local rivers to rise rapidly. This incident occurred just before a period of wet weather continued to affect Florida on Wednesday, though conditions improved with sunshine arriving by Thanksgiving morning. The successful rescue highlights the challenges law enforcement faces when natural disasters combine with wildlife hazards in low-lying areas near major water bodies in central Florida.