Police Review 2002 Royal Ascot Waitress Allegation Against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Thames Valley Police are examining a decades-old claim that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor behaved inappropriately toward a temporary waitress at Royal Ascot in 2002, as part of a wider misconduct investigation that also includes ties to Jeffrey Epstein and potential corruption.

A woman who has made allegations against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor concerning an incident at Royal Ascot was employed as a waitress during the famous racing festival at the time the alleged event occurred, according to recent reports.

This claim, which dates back nearly twenty-five years, is now under review by detectives as part of a broader investigation into Andrew regarding alleged misconduct in public office. The purported incident is believed to have taken place during the June 2002 Royal Ascot, a prestigious Berkshire racing event that Queen Elizabeth attended as part of her Golden Jubilee celebrations. Andrew, then a prominent royal, was photographed at the meeting with his brothers, the future King Charles and Prince Edward.

Last week, police confirmed they are investigating accusations that Andrew behaved inappropriately toward a woman at the event. The woman is thought to have been a temporary waitress hired for the festival, which annually brings on hundreds of extra hospitality staff to serve guests in the royal enclosure and exclusive hospitality areas. It is not currently known whether any formal report was made to authorities at the time.

Insiders indicate that racecourse management may not have been notified of the alleged 2002 incident. The Duke of York, as Andrew was known then, attended Royal Ascot in 2002. This development arises as Thames Valley Police continue a far-reaching probe that led to Andrew's February arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The 66-year-old was detained for eleven hours before being released under investigation.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. While the inquiry initially centered on his ten-year tenure as Britain's trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, it has since widened considerably. Detectives are scrutinizing allegations tied to his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and are considering whether additional crimes may have occurred. Earlier this month, police revealed that their investigation is evaluating a broader spectrum of possible offenses than previously disclosed, including claims of sexual misconduct and corruption.

Senior officers have noted that any new evidence could be added to the existing misconduct probe or handled as separate cases. When asked about the Royal Ascot allegation, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson stated: 'We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry.

' The force has confirmed that specialist personnel, including officers with expertise in serious sexual offenses and financial crime, are assigned to the case. Detectives have conducted searches at Andrew's former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, and his current residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, seizing material for analysis. The investigation has also contacted senior individuals linked to Andrew's former official responsibilities.

Former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable has acknowledged that police reached out to him about the wider inquiry and requested a witness statement. Meanwhile, new scrutiny has arisen over reports that emails allegedly demonstrating Andrew sharing confidential government details with a business associate were submitted to Buckingham Palace several years ago.

These documents are said to have been part of a High Court dispute involving businessman Jonathan Rowland and were reportedly forwarded to the Lord Chamberlain, the highest official in the royal household, in 2020. King Charles has previously expressed that he would fully cooperate with any police investigation involving his brother. Buckingham Palace commented: 'Since there is an ongoing police inquiry concerning Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, it is not possible to provide any comment on these matters.

' Ascot Racecourse has declined to comment publicly on the accusations, though sources suggest the organization will assist any police requests for cooperation. Royal Ascot remains one of the most esteemed events in the British social and sporting calendar. Andrew was a frequent attendee for many years and notably hosted Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the royal enclosure in 2000.

His final appearance at the event was in 2019, just before he suspended public duties following his contentious BBC Newsnight interview. Police have emphasized that the investigation is still active and may extend over many months before a decision is made on whether to forward evidence to prosecutors





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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Royal Ascot Thames Valley Police Misconduct Investigation Jeffrey Epstein Waitress Allegation 2002 Incident Buckingham Palace

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