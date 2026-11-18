Senior police officers urge a ban on electric bike and scooter sales as seizures and crime incidents double. The move aims to curb antisocial behavior and serious injuries on Scottish roads.

Senior police officers in Scotland have formally called for a ban or strict limitation on the sale of electric bikes and scooters, citing a dramatic surge in illegal vehicle seizures and associated crime. The demand for regulatory intervention comes after records submitted to Holyrood's justice committee revealed that Police Scotland confiscated 1,204 illegal vehicles between January and October, a significant increase from the 727 seized during the same period in 2025.

Surge in Seizures and Criminal Incidents

The sharp rise in confiscated vehicles underscores the growing challenge facing law enforcement agencies across the region. The number of incidents involving electric bikes and scooters has nearly doubled, climbing from 1,689 last year to 3,208 this year. Concurrently, the number of recorded crimes and offenses related to these vehicles has nearly doubled as well, rising from 1,730 to 3,367 in the same timeframe. These statistics highlight a rapid escalation in antisocial behavior and public safety concerns linked to these modes of transport.

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Police Demand Regulation and Sales Limits

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Waddell told the justice committee that current enforcement efforts are insufficient without addressing the supply chain. He stated, we need help at reducing the prevalence of these on our roads. Waddell argued that while police can enforce laws, it is a fool's errand if the supply continues to hit the streets. He emphasized that there has to be a conversation that starts to look at whether we can limit or ban the sale of these vehicles. Waddell noted that if such a ban is not politically viable, alternative measures regarding safety equipment and corporate accountability must be implemented.

Stakeholder Positions on Safety and Enforcement

Chief Superintendent Scott McCarren highlighted the futility of seizures if offenders can easily purchase replacements. He noted that if offenders wanted to go out the next day and purchase another one, they are widely available and that comes back to the initial question regarding availability regulation. In response to the difficulty of permanently removing these vehicles from circulation, Police Scotland introduced a new policy in September to destroy seized vehicles. Previously, confiscated items were sometimes auctioned, allowing them to return to the streets. This shift reflects the force's priority of harm prevention, recognizing that dangerous use can cause serious injury to riders, pedestrians, and other road users.

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Impact on Public Safety and Proposed Legal Changes

The human cost of this rise in illegal usage is evident in cases cited in the evidence report, including an incident where an 89-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by an e-scooter. Beyond physical safety, police are also addressing identification issues. Waddell told the committee that the time is right to consider the power police have to remove face masks, noting that many riders wear face coverings such as balaclavas. While a general ban might violate human rights, the force suggested that the Scottish government could explore alternative legal options to identify offenders.

Government Response and Future Legislative Actions

Scottish Government community safety minister Kirsten Oswald responded to the police appeals by stating that we want to increase the powers police have to seize and retain e-bikes and scooters that are being used for antisocial or criminal behavior. Oswald also urged the United Kingdom Government to take action, though she acknowledged that police already have powers to require the removal of face coverings under certain circumstances. A UK Government spokesperson confirmed that privately owned e-scooters remain illegal on roads and pavements. They added that new laws are being brought forward to crack down on use, and that police have been given stronger powers to seize vehicles used anti-socially and to crack down on unsafe products sold online.