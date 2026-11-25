About 50 protesters gathered outside Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue on 22 November 2026, and Jewish groups say Police Scotland's response was inadequate.

On Sunday, 22 November 2026, protesters gathered outside the Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue in Glasgow while it hosted an event organised by Israeli non-profit Shivat Zion. The Jewish Council of Scotland and the Glasgow Jewish Representative Council have since criticised the protest and the response of Police Scotland, which they describe as inadequate.

The Shivat Zion event was held as part of a UK tour offering lectures, Q&As and personal meetings for Jewish individuals considering emigration to Israel. The organisation has been accused of promoting illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

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How the Giffnock Synagogue Protest Unfolded

The protest began after the location of the Shivat Zion event was disclosed, and roughly 50 protesters abandoned their original plans to demonstrate elsewhere. They then gathered at the synagogue in Giffnock, on Fenwick Road.

Videos of the demonstration showed protesters holding Palestinian flags. Their signs read 'Zionism is racism' and 'what you are doing is illegal under international law'.

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The Jewish Council of Scotland and the Glasgow Jewish Representative Council said attendees faced aggressive shouting, obscenities and intimidation. They reported that placards were used to strike vehicles entering the premises, and that one woman was left deeply shaken after obscenities were screamed directly in her face.

Community Groups Condemn Police Scotland Response

The Jewish Council of Scotland and the Glasgow Jewish Representative Council said they are appalled by the protest and by the response of Police Scotland. They argued that the policing presence appeared inadequate despite prior knowledge of the demonstration, and said they will expect a full explanation from the force.

The groups stressed that a synagogue is not only a place of worship but also a centre for Jewish communal activity. They called on the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to ensure that all communities can take part in communal events without fear, and said they expect accountability and decisive action.

A spokesman for Shivat Zion said the confrontation left the organisation feeling intimidated. He described protesters who were verbally very violent at both sides of the synagogue entrance, adding that people were chanting and that there was no other way out.

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Police Response, Arrests and Ongoing Enquiries

Chief Inspector Paul Daley of Police Scotland said officers attended a report of the protest at around 6.15pm on Sunday, 22 November 2026. Officers engaged with the group, which later dispersed, and no arrests were made.

Police Scotland said officers are carrying out additional patrols in the area and that further enquiries are ongoing. Chief Inspector Daley added that the force continues to engage with the local Jewish community, describing a positive and proactive relationship.

Daley stated that Glasgow is a diverse and multicultural city and that Police Scotland polices all communities fairly in line with its values. The Shivat Zion spokesman, meanwhile, said Jewish people in general are convinced there is no long-term future, and that the increasing harassment of Jewish institutions is adding to that view.