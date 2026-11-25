Internal surveys reveal a collapse in staff confidence at Police Scotland and the SPA, with morale hitting record lows as crime rates surge and wait times for non-emergency services increase significantly ahead of the Scottish Budget.

Internal workforce surveys have delivered a stark indictment of leadership within Police Scotland, revealing that fewer than half of officers and civilian staff hold positive views of senior management or the organization as a whole. Chief Constable Jo Farrell has publicly acknowledged a consistent message from personnel stating that they lack the necessary resources to effectively serve the public, a warning delivered just days before the crucial Scottish Budget discussion.

Leadership Confidence Crashes at Police Body

Just 43 percent of the 10,191 officers and staff who completed the annual Your Voice Matters survey recorded a positive score for senior management, a figure that remains unchanged from the previous year and places leadership in the survey's lowest agreement tier. This low rating for leadership contrasts sharply with the 77 percent positive score given to frontline teams, highlighting a deep disconnect between the ground level and executive decision-makers within the force. The data indicates that only 44 percent of employees feel positive about the organization overall, suggesting a fundamental crisis of confidence at the highest levels of the policing structure.

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Further deepening the concern, a separate survey of the Scottish Police Authority corporate staff shows that confidence in senior management plummeted by 24 percentage points, dropping from 98 percent last year to 74 percent. Overall staff satisfaction at the oversight body also fell significantly, sliding from 82 percent to 68 percent over the same period. The proportion of employees who feel able to call out inappropriate behavior dropped from 76 percent in 2024 and 61 percent last year to just 49 percent, occurring on the very day tough new police conduct regulations were scheduled to come into force.

Operational Strains and Rising Call Waits

Operational performance metrics have deteriorated alongside internal morale, with public confidence in local policing dropping below half to 47.3 percent for the six-month period from April to September. Average wait times to answer 101 non-emergency calls have surged by more than a third year-on-year, reaching 11 minutes and 41 seconds, which impacts community trust and response efficiency. These figures are contained in board papers going before the Scottish Police Authority, which will hold a public board meeting in Edinburgh on Thursday, November 26, to address these mounting challenges.

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Staffing levels are also under severe pressure, with 1,656 officers currently on non-deployable modified duties due to reasons such as physical injury. Working days lost to officer and staff sickness have risen to 7.13 percent, further straining an already stretched workforce. These internal struggles occur against a backdrop of surging crime across Scotland, where sharp increases in rape, violent crime, shoplifting, and housebreaking have driven a significant rise in offending rates.

Political Fallout and Resource Demands

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Stephen Kerr stated that it is hardly surprising morale is suffering when officers are asked to do an increasingly difficult job without the required resources. Kerr argued that frontline officers are being let down by ministers who have failed to provide the tools, training, and backing needed to keep communities safe following years of what he described as SNP cuts. He urged First Minister John Swinney to stop taking the police for granted and to use next week's Budget to provide the investment Police Scotland desperately needs to restore its operational capacity.

Official statistics confirm the severity of the crime surge, with police recording 333,115 crimes, an increase of 9 percent from 305,925 the previous year, representing an addition of 27,190 offenses. Shoplifting recorded one of the largest increases, rising by more than a quarter to over 60,000 in a year, which amounts to an increase of 135 percent in just four years. Non-sexual violent crime increased by 8 percent from 73,033 to 78,558 crimes, averaging about 215 incidents daily, while the number of rapes and attempted rapes also rose by 8 percent to 3,285.

Oversight Body Admits Cultural Deficits

Scottish Police Authority chief executive Chris Brown admitted that the disappointing results, spanning his first year in post, raised important questions about organizational culture, psychological safety, and colleagues' confidence to speak up. These findings follow previous revelations that infighting among the upper ranks of Police Scotland resembled a high-stakes political battle, with one senior officer warning that the Chief Constable had lost the support of the dressing room. Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs is also facing an employment tribunal over allegations of sexual harassment by a civilian worker, adding to the controversy surrounding the force's leadership.

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Justice Secretary Neil Gray emphasized that while the majority of Scotland's police officers do an outstanding job often in challenging circumstances, these findings must be taken seriously. He noted his pleasure in seeing the Scottish Police Authority's commitment to addressing these issues, pointing to new regulations introduced this week that will give practical support to officers who report wrongdoing or give evidence about the conduct of a colleague. Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority were approached for further comment on the workforce surveys and the implications for future policing strategies.