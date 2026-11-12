Police Scotland Rated Very Good Despite Rising Crime Rates

The Scottish Police Authority awards a very good verdict to Police Scotland despite a 7.7% surge in recorded crimes and falling public confidence in policing services.

The Scottish Police Authority has issued a very good performance verdict for Police Scotland, contradicting stark internal data that reveals a significant rise in criminal activity and declining public trust. This assessment was released amid growing concerns regarding operational efficiency and the long-term financial stability of the force. The watchdog's conclusion highlights a complex disconnect between official quality ratings and the deteriorating metrics observed in daily policing operations.

Core Performance Metrics and Statistical Trends

The Scottish Police Authority annual performance report for the 2025-26 period provides a detailed account of the forces operational landscape. The document confirms that recorded crimes and offences increased by 7.7 per cent, climbing from 472,976 incidents to 509,464. This upward trend in criminal activity was driven largely by specific categories of offending that have placed additional strain on police resources. Shoplifting offences surged by 19 per cent, rising from 44,894 to 53,424 cases. Similarly, domestic abuse crimes increased by 12 per cent, moving from 39,682 to 44,594 recorded incidents. These specific spikes in crime types represent a substantial challenge for local policing teams tasked with maintaining public order and investigating violent or predatory offenses.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Political Criticism

Scottish Tory justice spokesman Stephen Kerr criticized the ruling, arguing that officers are being badly let down by the SNP government. Kerr stated that the party has presided over a systematic deterioration of the force since the centralization of policing in Scotland. He highlighted that officer numbers are down, local police stations have shut their doors, and custody capacity has reduced at an alarming rate. These political assertions contrast sharply with the official findings of the oversight body. Kerr's comments reflect broader conservative concerns about the management of public services and the allocation of resources under the current political leadership. The tension between political accountability and operational reality remains a central theme in the debate over Scottish policing.

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Operational Impact and Future Outlook

Despite the statistical rise in crime, SPA chairman Alasdair Hay maintained that operational performance was once again very good. The authority noted that the overall detection rate remained steady at 67 per cent, unchanged from the previous year. There were positive increases in detection rates for sexual crimes, which rose from 57 per cent to 61 per cent. The SPA also reported that satisfaction among those contacting Police Scotland dropped from 73 per cent to 70 per cent, while average non-emergency 101 call answering times rose from four minutes, seven seconds to six minutes, 19 seconds. Public confidence in policing fell from 38 per cent to 36 per cent. These mixed signals suggest that while investigative success rates are holding firm, citizen engagement and perceived service quality are declining.