Police Scotland receives top‑level support from UK agency in crackdown on Scottish crime groups in Spain

A National Crime Agency briefing reveals that Police Scotland is the primary UK force receiving intelligence and operational assistance to combat Scottish organised crime networks operating on the Costa del Sol, resulting in several high‑profile arrests and the dismantling of a drug gang linked to the Lyons family.

The sun‑baked stretch of coastline known as the Costa del Sol has earned a notorious nickname in recent years, being described as a refuge for some of Scotland's most wanted criminal figures.

The National Crime Agency, often compared to the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, has highlighted the region as a key battleground in the fight against organised crime networks with Scottish links. According to a recent agency briefing, Police Scotland receives the highest level of assistance and intelligence from the NCA among all police forces in the United Kingdom when it comes to operations targeting fugitives and criminal syndicates operating in the Spanish hotspot.

The report notes that a series of collaborative efforts have resulted in successful joint operations that have disrupted the activities of Scottish organised crime groups on foreign soil. The briefing details how liaison officers stationed in Spain have worked hand in hand with Police Scotland, the Spanish National Police and the Guardia Civil to gather and analyse intelligence on high‑profile Scottish criminal organisations.

Over the past twelve months these officers have overseen four major fugitive investigations on behalf of Police Scotland and have been instrumental in securing the arrests of several individuals listed on the police force's most‑wanted list for offences ranging from money laundering to serious assault. The joint effort also involved the deployment of Scottish officers to Spain, where they coordinated raids, shared encrypted data and executed international arrest warrants.

In April, Spanish authorities announced the dismantling of a drug‑trafficking network linked to the notorious Lyons family after a three‑year investigation conducted in partnership with their British counterparts. The NCA report underscores the substantial footprint that Scottish organised crime groups have established on the Costa del Sol, describing the area as a safe haven that enables gang members to evade domestic law enforcement while continuing illicit activities such as drug distribution, financial fraud and violent offences.

By providing Police Scotland with enhanced support, the agency aims to close the gap between domestic investigations and overseas operations, ensuring that fugitives cannot simply cross a border to escape justice. The collaboration exemplifies a growing trend of transnational policing, where intelligence sharing, joint task forces and coordinated raids become essential tools in dismantling criminal networks that operate across Europe.

The success of recent operations, including the takedown of the Lyons clan, highlights the effectiveness of this approach and signals a continued commitment to curbing the influence of Scottish organised crime on the Costa del Sol and beyond





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Scotland National Crime Agency Costa Del Sol Organized Crime Lyons Clan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lidl Launches Freeway Iron Brew Muffin in Scottish StoresLidl has introduced a new limited-edition Freeway Iron Brew Muffin across all 112 Scottish stores. Priced at 99p, the treat combines a vanilla sponge with tangy Freeway Iron Brew sauce, topped with orange buttercream and a plaque. The launch coincides with a promotion on Freeway Iron Brew drinks and follows previous Scottish-inspired bakery items from the discounter. Availability is limited while stocks last.

Read more »

Six Royal Bank of Scotland branches to close in Scotland as Natwest gives updateThe financial giant which runs NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank has issued a statement affecting all customers.

Read more »

Spain's Dominant Win Puts England's Women's World Cup Automatic Qualification at RiskEngland's hopes of securing automatic qualification for the 2025 Women's World Cup were dealt a major blow after a 4-0 loss to Spain. The result leaves England level on points with Spain in Group A, but trailing on head-to-head. Spain can clinch the group and a direct spot with a win over Iceland. If England finish second, they must navigate a two-round European play-off to reach Brazil, with draws set for June 2026 and matches in late 2026. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland face similar play-off paths.

Read more »

Scottish Labour fighting for survival as stats point to existential threatDaily Record Political Editor Paul Hutcheon says Labour in Scotland has been so hollowed out they no longer have a sizable core vote.

Read more »