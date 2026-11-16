Police Search for Missing Boy Joseph Riding Gold Scooter in Sandwell

Sandwell Police launch urgent appeal for nine-year-old Joseph who vanished Monday while riding a gold scooter in the West Midlands area.

Sandwell Police have initiated an urgent manhunt for nine-year-old Joseph, who disappeared from the Sandwell area of the West Midlands on Monday. The critical search operation focuses on locating the boy, who was last observed riding a distinctive gold-coloured scooter. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings immediately to assist in the swift recovery of the missing child.

Joseph Description And Scooter Details

Joseph is approximately 4ft 9in tall and is described as having blonder hair. At the time he went missing, he was wearing grey Under Armour tracksuit bottoms and a black hoodie. The combination of his specific clothing and the gold scooter serves as a key identifier for witnesses who may have seen him during the time he vanished.

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Police Appeal And PID Protocol

Sandwell Police issued a formal appeal stating that anyone with information regarding Joseph's whereabouts must contact the force immediately. If members of the public spot Joseph, they are instructed to call 999 without delay. It is essential that callers quote the specific PID number 463250 when speaking with emergency operators to ensure the report is correctly logged.

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Community Vigilance In West Midlands

The disappearance has prompted a heightened state of alert within the local community. Residents in the Sandwell area are encouraged to check security footage and look out for the described vehicle and child. The police rely on community assistance to narrow down the search radius and increase the chances of a safe resolution.

Immediate Next Steps For Witnesses

Authorities have emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that every minute counts in missing child cases. Anyone who saw Joseph after Monday or noticed the gold scooter acting suspiciously is asked to come forward. The investigation remains active, and the police continue to work closely with local partners to ensure the safety of the nine-year-old.