Police Search for Missing Bride Eren Wright Ends in Body Recovery in Lancashire

Lancashire police confirm the recovery of a body in marshland believed to be missing bride-to-be Eren Wright, who vanished on October 27. The death is not treated as suspicious.

Officers from Lancashire Police have recovered a body from marshland in a search operation that began after 29-year-old Eren Wright disappeared two weeks ago. The body was discovered at approximately 3:30 pm on Thursday in the area off the coast between Lytham and Warton. Although formal identification procedures are still ongoing, authorities stated they are confident the deceased is Ms Wright, who was an engaged bride-to-be at the time of her vanishing.

Discovery of Body in Fylde Marshland

The discovery concludes a major multi-agency search effort focused on the coastal marshes of the Fylde coast. Police confirmed that the location where the body was found was part of their ongoing enquiries into her final known movements. The force emphasized that the death is not currently being treated as suspicious. A file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course to determine the official circumstances surrounding the passing. The loved ones of the deceased have been informed and are currently receiving support from specialist officers during this devastating time.

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Timeline and Last Known Movements

Eren Wright was last seen alive earlier in the day she reported missing, which was Tuesday, October 27. She was spotted at around 10:34 am on Clifton Drive South, specifically at the junction with St Anne's Road West in Lytham St Annes. Closed-circuit television footage later suggested she traveled to the Fairhaven Lake area, where she could have been present from around 5:30 pm. Her final known movements depicted her walking by a road, dressed in a light olive-green hoodie featuring a painting on the front, beige or cream wide-leg trousers, and white trainers.

Witnesses and camera records indicate she was holding a phone in front of her while carrying a black handbag and a black shopping bag. She was observed talking into her phone in Lytham and later in St Annes. Footage captured her at a shop on Park Road at approximately 4:30 pm on that same day. Investigators believe she traveled into the Lytham town centre before boarding a bus to St Annes, where she was subsequently caught on camera.

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Fiance Reports Missing and Urges Public Help

Silas O'Carroll Pond, the fiance of Ms Wright, reported her missing from their home on St David's Road South in Lytham St Annes on October 27. He previously provided crucial details to the press regarding her final digital footprint. He stated that her phone last pinged at around 5:30 pm in the Birkdale area of Southport, Merseyside. Mr Pond expressed his distress, noting that her phone had not turned on since that time and that police had verified her bank accounts showed no money in them.

Mr Pond actively urged the public to come forward with any information that might lead to her whereabouts. He shared specific details about her appearance, emphasizing the light olive green hoodie and cream wide-legged pants she was wearing. He mentioned that he had contacted the police and that they were actively searching, asking if anyone had seen her in Blackpool or other locations. His public appeals highlighted the anxiety felt by himself and their pets while they waited for news of her safety.

Physical Description and Police Statement

Police descriptions of Ms Wright note that she is 5ft 7in tall with a slim build and blonde hair. Distinctive physical features include tattoos of vines and a tree on her hands and arms. These details were circulated widely to assist in locating her during the initial days of the search. The visual identification markers were critical for the public to recognize her if they encountered her in the days leading up to the discovery.

A police spokesperson addressed the community regarding the recent developments and the recovery. They acknowledged that many people had followed the enquiries to locate Ms Wright. The statement asked the public to respect the family during this incredibly difficult period. Authorities explicitly requested that people refrain from speculating online or otherwise about the case, as the loved ones have just received what is described as the worst news imaginable. The focus now shifts to formal identification and the coroner's investigation.