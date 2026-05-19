Police Seek Public Help to Identify Individuals Involved in Pre‑Match Disturbances in Ayr

Police Scotland released CCTV images of thirteen people linked to disorder that broke out on 9 May 2025 before the Ayr United‑Partick Thistle play‑off. The force is asking anyone with information to contact 101 or Crimestoppers.

Police Scotland has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a group of individuals captured on security footage during a series of disturbances that erupted on the evening of 9 May 2025.

The incidents took place in the neighborhoods surrounding River Street, George Street and John Street in Ayr, just a short walk from the city's main football venue, Somerset Park. Officers reported that the unrest began at approximately 7:30 p.m., shortly before the Scottish Premiership Play‑off Quarter Final match between Ayr United and Partick Thistle. Witnesses described a chaotic scene in which a crowd of around a dozen people were seen shouting, throwing objects and confronting passers‑by.

The tension escalated when a police officer attempting to restore order was reportedly struck, sustaining a non‑life‑threatening injury. The officer was taken to a local medical facility for treatment and later returned to duty. In response to the events, a police spokesperson confirmed that investigators have released still images from closed‑circuit television recordings, highlighting thirteen persons who may have been involved in the disorder.

The spokesperson emphasized that the release is part of an ongoing effort to gather reliable evidence and to identify those responsible for the public disturbance.

"Anyone who recognises any of the individuals shown in the images, or who has any information about the events on River Street, George Street or John Street on the night of 9 May, is urged to come forward," the spokesperson said. Members of the public are asked to contact Police Scotland on the non‑emergency number 101, referencing incident number 3236 of 9 May 2025, or to provide anonymous tips via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents and football supporters about safety in the vicinity of Somerset Park on match days. Ayr United and Partick Thistle officials both released statements condemning the violence and pledging to cooperate fully with law enforcement. The clubs reiterated their commitment to providing a safe environment for fans, staff and the wider community. Community leaders have also called for calm and urged residents to report any suspicious activity promptly.

Police Scotland has assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway and that all individuals captured in the CCTV footage will be pursued in accordance with Scottish law. The police continue to monitor the area closely as the investigation progresses, and they have promised to keep the community informed of any significant developments





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Police Scotland Ayr United Partick Thistle Public Disorder CCTV Images

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anglo, Glencore seek clarity on Collahuasi environmental permitCollahuasi output not affected

Read more »

Two charged after central London protestsMore than 4,000 police officers were deployed on Saturday to keep protest groups apart, police say.

Read more »

Brighton seek new loan move for Tyler Watson amid strong interestBrighton are looking to loan out Tyler Watson after a disappointing spell at Millwall, with Championship clubs and European sides showing interest in the 20-year-old winger. Despite failing to impress, Brighton remain confident in his long-term potential and want him to gain regular first-team experience elsewhere.

Read more »

Grenfell Tower fire: Police seek charges for up to 57 peopleThe Met Police will submit files to the CPS including possible cases of corporate manslaughter.

Read more »