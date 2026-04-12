Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Missing Teenagers Potentially in Dublin

Authorities are appealing to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of two missing teenagers, Amber Pollock and Bay Giltrap, who may have travelled to Dublin. The pair, last seen on April 11th in the Bangor area, are believed to be together. Police have provided detailed descriptions and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities are requesting public assistance in locating two missing teenagers, Amber Pollock , aged 14, and Bay Giltrap , aged 13, who may have travelled to Dublin . The pair, reported missing from the Bangor region, are believed to be together and were last observed on Saturday, April 11th. A representative from the Police Service of Northern Ireland ( PSNI ) provided detailed descriptions of the missing individuals to aid in the search.

Amber is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build and long, dark hair featuring a blonde streak. She has a septum piercing and was believed to be wearing a black hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms, and black Converse sneakers. She is also believed to be carrying a black backpack adorned with approximately 20 colored badges on its main surface. Bay is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, also with a slim build, and long red/brown hair. Their last known outfit consisted of black jeans, black boots, a black top, and a black hat. Bay may also be carrying a Nike bag and a sleeping bag. The PSNI spokesperson emphasized the importance of any information, no matter how small, to help in the ongoing investigation.\Police investigations have revealed that Amber and Bay boarded an early-morning train on Saturday from Bangor to Grand Central Station in Belfast. This crucial information has helped narrow down their possible movements and is a key element in the search efforts. The PSNI is particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was on the 11:11 AM train from Bangor to Belfast on the day they went missing. They are urging these individuals to come forward if they saw anyone matching Amber and Bay's descriptions or if they have any information regarding their whereabouts after disembarking the train. This would involve identifying potential destinations or any interactions with other passengers. The police are hoping that witnesses can offer insights into their planned travel or if they encountered anyone who could offer assistance or information. The appeal highlights the importance of community involvement in locating the teenagers and ensuring their safe return. The authorities understand the sensitive nature of these cases and are committed to protecting the privacy of the families involved, ensuring that any information received is handled with the utmost confidentiality.\The PSNI is actively pursuing all available leads and encouraging anyone with information to contact them immediately. The spokesperson reiterated the importance of contacting the police, emphasizing that any detail, even seemingly insignificant, could be crucial to the investigation. They are urging people to be vigilant and report any sightings or information that might help in their efforts to find Amber and Bay. The police have provided specific reference numbers for anyone wishing to provide information: 1309 11/04/25 and 1325 11/04/25. This allows the public to readily identify the relevant case and report any information directly to the investigating officers. The police are also collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to expand the search and track down any potential leads that can help locate the teenagers. The PSNI’s dedication in using all available resources and its commitment to ensuring the public’s safety underscore the seriousness of the situation. Anyone who has information in relation to the whereabouts of Amber Pollock and Bay Giltrap, or believes they have seen them, is urged to contact the police immediately. The public is encouraged to visit the Belfast Live homepage for the latest news updates and sign up for the daily newsletter to stay informed about the case and other related developments





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Missing Persons Teenagers Bangor Dublin Police Amber Pollock Bay Giltrap Search PSNI

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