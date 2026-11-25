Victoria Police arrested two suspects after a drone raid uncovered a massive cannabis operation in Tresco. The seizure included over 2000 plants worth $6.7 million, with charges filed for commercial cultivation.

Victoria Police executed a high-stakes operation on Monday, dismantling a sophisticated drug cultivation ring in the rural locality of Tresco. The crackdown, which resulted in the arrest of two men, followed the discovery of a sprawling cannabis plantation with a street value of $6.7 million. The illegal nursery was located on a private property in Victoria's north-west region, where officers uncovered thousands of mature plants hidden in plain sight.

Rural Property Yields Thousands of Plants

The scale of the illegal operation was immediately apparent to officers who arrived at the Tresco address. Investigators discovered that the illicit activity extended far beyond a single area, with mature cannabis plants found growing inside two separate sheds. Furthermore, the operation was so extensive that marijuana plants were also discovered growing inside a rainwater tank on the premises. This multi-location strategy indicates a deliberate attempt to conceal the cultivation efforts from aerial and ground surveillance.

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Drone Footage Captures Suspects Fleeing Scene

Dramatic aerial surveillance provided critical evidence of the suspects' activities just before the police raid. Drone footage recorded two men actively tending to the vast cannabis crop moments before they attempted to escape the scene. Despite their efforts to flee, law enforcement officers quickly tracked the individuals down. Both suspects were apprehended on the property and taken into custody for questioning regarding the significant drug operation.

$6.7 Million Valuation and Specific Charges

Following the arrests, Victoria Police seized a substantial quantity of narcotics from the site. Officers confiscated a total of 2,172 cannabis plants, which weighed an estimated 150 kg. The combined street value of this seized stock is calculated at $6.7 million. Consequently, the two detained men have been formally charged with cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis and theft. These charges reflect the severity of the offence and the commercial scale of the operation.

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Inspector Hiatt Highlights Rural Enforcement Commitment

Inspector Hiatt addressed the public regarding the significance of the raid and its broader impact on community safety. The inspector emphasized that every cannabis crop uncovered and seized directly disrupts drug operations and prevents illicit substances from reaching the community. Inspector Hiatt also noted that rural locations do not automatically grant growers immunity from detection, stating that police remain committed to identifying and disrupting offending wherever it occurs.

Disrupting Commercial Drug Networks in Regional Areas

This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to target high-value drug cultivation rings in regional Victoria. The use of advanced surveillance technology, such as drones, has proven effective in locating and documenting these hidden operations. By holding those responsible to account, authorities aim to deter future criminal activity and reduce the supply of illegal drugs in the region. The successful seizure of 150 kg of cannabis marks a significant victory in the fight against organized crime.