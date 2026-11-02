Police Warn Against E-Bike Gifts as Scottish Authorities Demand Stricter Powers

Scottish Police Federation urges parents to avoid gifting e-bikes and e-scooters this Christmas due to safety risks and legal complexities. Authorities seek new powers to tackle dangerous riding and masked offenders.

The Scottish Police Federation has issued a stern warning to parents ahead of the December 25 holiday season, advising against purchasing electric bikes and e-scooters as Christmas gifts for children. This urgent appeal comes as law enforcement officials in Scotland face increasing challenges with the rise in dangerous and illegal use of these electric vehicles on public streets.

Legal Ambiguity and Seizure Surge

Police Scotland data indicates a significant escalation in enforcement actions, with the number of seized e-bikes and e-scooters rising by more than 60 percent recently. Despite the prohibition on privately owned e-scooters being driven on public thoroughfares, these devices remain widely available in retail outlets across the country. Many out-of-the-box models exceed legal speed limits for electrically-assisted pedal cycles, legally classifying them as motorcycles or mopeds that require a driver's license and insurance coverage.

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Modified Vehicles Pose Safety Threats

Concerns are heightened by the easy availability of online modifications, including kits for more powerful motors and throttles, which allow riders to bypass statutory speed restrictions. These illegal modifications transform safe recreational equipment into dangerous vehicles that threaten public safety. Superintendent Andy Barclay, deputy head of road policing, emphasized that illegally modified e-bikes are unsuitable for public roads and pose a significant danger to both riders and pedestrians.

Police Call for Enhanced Enforcement Powers

David Threadgold, chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, highlighted the limited powers currently available to officers dealing with dangerous riders. He noted that officers often struggle to take effective action against individuals operating these vehicles recklessly, particularly those who conceal their identities with masks or balaclavas. The SPF is actively calling for legislative strengthening to grant police the authority to stop and identify people wearing such face coverings while operating these vehicles.

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Political Response and Official Inquiries

The issue has reached the highest levels of Scottish government attention, with Holyrood's Criminal Justice Committee announcing a formal inquiry into the crime and antisocial behavior linked to e-scooters and e-bikes. Community Safety Minister Kirsten Oswald stated that the government intends to increase police powers to seize and retain these vehicles when they are used for criminal or antisocial purposes. She urged potential buyers to fully understand the legal framework governing these electric vehicles before making a purchase.

Community Safety and Parental Responsibilities

The warning aligns with previous alerts from the Inverclyde Community Safety Partnership, which advised parents to reconsider such gifts due to the associated risks. The combination of illegal modifications, reckless riding by masked youths, and dangerous behavior by delivery drivers has created a growing public safety crisis. Authorities stress that parents bear responsibility for the consequences their children face if caught breaking traffic laws, urging caution and strict adherence to current regulations during the holiday period.