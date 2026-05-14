Police warn of courier fraud targeting victims claiming to be police officers

Two people were targeted by a fraudster who claimed to work for 'Leicester Police'. The fraudster pretended to be a police officer and asked for the victims' bank card and PIN number, which were later used fraudulently. The suspect also attended the victims' addresses a second time and stole items of jewellery.

Courier fraud occurs when a fraudster calls victims claiming to be a police officer or bank official. Police have issued a warning after two people were targeted by a fraudster who claimed to work for ' Leicester Police '.

The force said two victims contacted the force on Tuesday to report being targeted by someone pretending to be a police officer. In the second incident, a woman, who lives in the Abbey Ward area of Leicester, handed over a bank card and PIN number to the suspect at her address, which was later fraudulently used.

The suspect also attended her address a second time and took a number of items of her jewellery, stating 'he would keep them safe at the police station in case she was burgled'. Courier fraud occurs when a fraudster contacts the victim claiming to be a police officer or bank official, the force said. The fraudster, usually calling by phone, sounds plausible and may confirm the victim's name and address, basic information which could be obtained easily, police added.

Nicole McIntyre, from the force's economic crime unit, said: 'While the courier fraud scam is one we are very familiar with, and is always one of concern, it is unusual that the suspect has returned to the address and also stolen jewellery. Suspects target elderly or vulnerable people and often sound genuine to gain the trust of the victims. Clearly, knowing the victim has already handed over her bank card and PIN, he has returned exploiting her vulnerability once more.

If you get a call like this, hang up. If you get a visit at your door from someone claiming to be police officer and they need to take your bank card to trace any fraudulent transactions, do not hand over your card and close the door.





bbcemt / 🏆 120. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Courier Fraud Police Officer Fraud Bank Official Fraud Leicester Police Victims Fraudster Basic Information Exploiting Vulnerability Vulnerable People Sound Plausible Confirm Name And Address Bank Card And PIN Number Exploiting Vulnerability Return To Address Steal Jewellery Trust Of The Victims Hang Up Do Not Hand Over Your Card Close The Door

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