Police Warned of Migrant Hit List Months Before Belfast Riots

A volunteer group repeatedly alerted police to a circulating list of migrant addresses, but warnings went unheeded as violent anti-immigration protests erupted in Belfast.

Police in Northern Ireland were repeatedly warned over an eight-month period that a hit list of migrant addresses was being circulated among far-Right groups ahead of the recent anti-immigration riots in Belfast.

The list, which included the specific locations of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) across the city and surrounding areas, was first reported to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in January. According to the volunteer monitoring group Accountability Project Northern Ireland, the same list has been reshared on social media and encrypted messaging apps in the days leading up to the violence, and many of the streets named were among those attacked during the riots that erupted after the stabbing of Stephen Ogilvie, 44.

The Accountability Project, which monitors far-Right activity online, sent approximately 50 reports to the PSNI over the past eight months. In January, the group emailed a screenshot of the hit list directly to a PSNI inspector. That email was just one of numerous alerts detailing the growing threat. In April, the group warned that far-Right figures were increasingly focusing on HMOs, labeling residents as foreigners and using inflammatory language such as fighting-age males, rapists, and murderers.

The reports documented weekly anti-HMO protests and a notable escalation in rhetoric, including calls for people to start making a stand. By May, references to a busy summer became common, along with efforts to target estate agents and property events.

A particularly alarming Facebook post stated that HMOs in the Glengormley area would now be treated as fair game and dealt with accordingly, and that anyone caught funding or helping these animals in being housed would be condemned as equally guilty. In a subsequent email sent to the same PSNI inspector on June 5, the group raised the alarm that some people from minority ethnic backgrounds were stockpiling food amid escalating tensions and fears of imminent violence.

The PSNI did not respond to that email. Three days later, on June 8, violent riots broke out in Belfast after the stabbing incident. Sudanese refugee Hadi Alodid, 30, appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack on Mr Ogilvie. The protests quickly spiraled into serious disorder, with masked mobs setting fire to cars and houses, and police firing water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Areas such as Lendrick Road in east Belfast were engulfed in flames as fires leapt from cars to homes. Glengormley and Newtownabbey, north of Belfast, became epicenters of the unrest, with a bungalow burned out after protesters tried to march on an asylum hotel. An Accountability Project spokesman said he recognized the current circulating hit list immediately as the same one sent to the PSNI in January.

He noted that concerns about escalation were raised months ago, yet some of the streets named have now been attacked, raising serious questions about whether those warnings were acted upon. The family of Mr Ogilvie condemned the riots, calling for calm. In response to the escalating violence, at least 200 extra police officers were drafted in from the British mainland to help manage the clashes.

The PSNI had earlier warned against the sharing of home addresses, stating that it left families and residents extremely distressed, but critics argue that more proactive action could have prevented the attacks. The PSNI has been contacted for comment on why the warnings were not heeded. The situation in Belfast remains volatile, with community tensions running high.

The hit list controversy has intensified scrutiny of the PSNI's handling of far-Right threats and raised concerns about the safety of migrant communities in Northern Ireland. The Accountability Project continues to monitor online activity, urging authorities to take preemptive action to prevent further violence





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Belfast Riots Migrant Hit List PSNI Far-Right Protests Anti-Immigration

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