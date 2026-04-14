Police Watchdog Investigates Met Officers Over Wimbledon Crash Investigation

The IOPC is investigating eleven Met officers for their handling of the initial investigation into a 2023 crash in Wimbledon that killed two schoolgirls. The families of Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight years old, have consistently expressed concerns about the police investigation following the crash which occurred after a Land Rover, driven by Claire Freemantle, crashed into a tea party on the grounds of The Study Preparatory School. The investigation will examine potential misconduct and how the families were treated. Freemantle was not charged after an epileptic seizure was cited as the cause.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct ( IOPC ) is investigating eleven Metropolitan Police officers regarding their handling of the initial inquiry into a tragic crash in Wimbledon that claimed the lives of two young schoolgirls three years ago. The IOPC 's investigation involves four serving officers, including a Commander, Detective Chief Inspector, Detective Sergeant and Detective Constable, and one former detective constable, all of whom are under scrutiny for potential gross misconduct .

The devastating incident occurred in July 2023 when a Land Rover, driven by Claire Freemantle, crashed into a tea party on the grounds of The Study Preparatory School. The victims, eight-year-olds Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, tragically lost their lives in the crash. Freemantle was not charged following the incident, with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) citing an undiagnosed epileptic seizure as the cause of the crash. However, the girls' families have consistently maintained that the initial police investigation was flawed and have voiced their concerns over the handling of the case. The families expressed that they are encouraged that the IOPC has opened an inquiry and they are seeking the truth and complete clarity on the events of that devastating day and subsequent actions taken by the Metropolitan Police.

The IOPC's investigation will delve into allegations of false and misleading information provided by Met officers to those affected by the tragedy. It will also scrutinize whether the officers' treatment of the families and other affected individuals was influenced by their race. Moreover, the watchdog will assess the standard of the investigation itself, including its management, direction, the conduct of the investigation team, and their engagement with the victims' families. The reopening of the investigation followed an internal review by the Metropolitan Police, which identified several lines of inquiry that warranted further investigation.

Freemantle was subsequently re-arrested in January 2025 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was interviewed again by police in July 2025. She expressed deep sorrow in a previous statement but has maintained that she had no recollection of the events. The CPS has confirmed that they received a complete file of evidence from the Met Police in March and received further legal advice recently. However, they have stated that there are additional factors to be considered before a decision on charges can be made. The parents of Nuria Sajjad expressed their deep concerns and their hopes that the IOPC investigation will shed light on the Met's perceived failures in handling the case.

The families of Nuria and Selena have expressed their frustrations and concerns regarding the lack of progress and transparency in the investigation. Nuria's mother, Smera Chohan, has described feeling treated cruelly and unfairly, expressing her desire to understand why the investigation was not conducted competently and thoroughly. She is also undergoing further surgeries related to injuries sustained in the crash and is seeking a resolution. Nuria's father, Sajjad Butt, has stated that they have been left in the dark by the CPS, who he feels is unwilling to engage with the victims. He emphasized the family's deep concerns that the system, which is supposed to protect victims, has failed them.

The families marked the girls' 11th birthdays last month, a poignant reminder of the milestones the girls would have reached. The parents expressed their grief and frustration at not knowing why their daughter died. They feel let down by the system. The CPS stated that they are considering all the evidence from the reinvestigation and have received counsel, with further factors to be considered before a charging decision can be made. This ongoing investigation highlights the critical importance of accountability and transparency in the handling of such tragic events, particularly when it involves the death of young children





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Wimbledon Crash Police Investigation IOPC Gross Misconduct Nuria Sajjad Selena Lau Metropolitan Police

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